We Have an Update From Biden's Doctor

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 22, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden hasn't been seen in public, in photos or in videos since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 17 and traveling to his Delaware beach house to recover. Since announcing he will no longer pursue a second term in the White House, which he did by publishing a letter on Twitter Sunday afternoon, Biden has been hidden from view. 

On Monday, White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor published a letter about Biden's latest health status and assured Americans he is still completing his presidential duties. 

"President Biden completed his tenth dose of P AXLOVID this morning. His symptoms have almost resolved completely. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," Dr. O'Connor released in a memo. "The President continues to perform all of his presidential duties. I will continue to keep your office updated with any changes in his condition or treatment plan."

During an event on the South Lawn of the White House Monday Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, also gave an update on Biden's status. 

"He is feeling much better and recovering fast," Harris said. 

Meanwhile, the President's public schedule for the week remains empty. 

