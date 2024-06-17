DHS Pressed for More Information About ISIS Terrorists Who Crossed the Border
Is It Fair to Say That Jimmy Carter Is Dead, But No One...
Chuck Schumer's Father's Day Tweet Was So Cringey He Had to Delete It
So, a Local Texas Dem Got Engulfed in a Jussie Smollett-Style Fiasco
Gretchen Whitmer Seems to Have Audio Issues Any Time She's Pressed by the...
NYT Opinion Writer: 'What Have We Liberals Done to the West Coast?'
Jen Psaki Agrees to Transcribed Interview on Afghanistan Withdrawal, but There's Still a...
Here's How a Majority of 'Palestinians' Feel About a 'Two-State Solution'
Yellen Pressed to Explain Voter Frustration With the Economy Under Biden. Here's What...
FAA Is Investigating Another Safety Concern That's Been Raised With Boeing and Airbus...
Bidens Would Face Lawsuits Over These Incidents 'If This Were Any Other Family'
Florida Police Intercept Illegal Immigration Attempt
Under New Biden Title IX Rule, the Government Could Take Your Kids
More Data Confirms Biden's Not-So-Secret 2024 Advantage, and Republicans Need to Take It...
Tipsheet

Senator Cotton Notices a Pattern With Russia and Democrats

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 17, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

During an interview with CNN over the weekend, Republican Senator Tom Cotton pointed out a pattern about Russia's invasion of sovereign territories and countries. 

Advertisement

The interview came after President Joe Biden wrapped up the week at the G7 Summit in Italy, where he wandered away from other world leaders and had to be pulled back in the group by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. 

At the end of the summit, Biden held a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after signing a new, expensive and American taxpayer funded security agreement with the country. A reminder of the terms, according to the White House: 

With the signing of this 10-year agreement, the United States and Ukraine will work together to:

-Build and maintain Ukraine’s credible defense and deterrence capability. The agreement lays out a vision for a Ukrainian future force that is strong, sustainable, and resilient. The United States and Ukraine will deepen security and defense cooperation and collaborating closely with Ukraine’s broad network of security partners. We will support the full range of Ukraine’s current defensive needs now and over the long term by helping Ukraine win the war and strengthening its deterrence capabilities against future threats. Together, we will expand intelligence sharing, enhance interoperability between our militaries in line with NATO standards, and work with our allies and partners to position Ukraine as a long-term contributor to European security.

-Strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to sustain its fight over the long term, including by building on efforts to bolster in Ukraine’s defense industrial base, and supporting its economic recovery and energy security.

-Accelerate Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration, including through Ukraine’s implementation of reforms to its democratic, economic, and security institutions in line with its EU accession goals and NATO’s program of reforms. 

-Achieve a just peace that respects Ukraine’s rights under international law, is underwritten by broad global support, upholds the key principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity, and includes accountability for Russia’s actions.

-Consult in the event of a future Russian armed attack against Ukraine at the highest levels to determine appropriate and necessary measures to support Ukraine and impose costs on Russia.

This agreement, together with the mutually reinforcing security agreements and arrangements Ukraine has signed with a broad network of partners under the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, is a key part of Ukraine’s bridge to NATO membership. As President Biden said in Vilnius last year and as NATO allies have agreed, Ukraine’s future is in NATO. We are not waiting for the NATO process to be completed to make long-term commitments to Ukraine’s security to address the immediate threats they face and deter any aggression that may occur.

The United States will continue to work a broad coalition of Allies and Partners to continue to impose costs on the Russian Federation so long as its aggression against Ukraine continues.

Recommended

More Data Confirms Biden's Not-So-Secret 2024 Advantage, and Republicans Need to Take It Seriously Guy Benson
Advertisement


Tags: RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More Data Confirms Biden's Not-So-Secret 2024 Advantage, and Republicans Need to Take It Seriously Guy Benson
Joe Biden Reminds Us to Buy Guns and Ammunition Kurt Schlichter
Why Biden's Staff Might Be Supremely Irritated With Obama Right Now Matt Vespa
Here's How a Majority of 'Palestinians' Feel About a 'Two-State Solution' Spencer Brown
NYT Opinion Writer: 'What Have We Liberals Done to the West Coast?' Matt Vespa
Jen Psaki Agrees to Transcribed Interview on Afghanistan Withdrawal, but There's Still a Catch Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
More Data Confirms Biden's Not-So-Secret 2024 Advantage, and Republicans Need to Take It Seriously Guy Benson
Advertisement