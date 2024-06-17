Senator Cotton Notices a Pattern With Russia and Democrats

During an interview with CNN over the weekend, Republican Senator Tom Cotton pointed out a pattern about Russia's invasion of sovereign territories and countries.

The only time Putin invades Ukraine is when there is a Democratic president.



Joe Biden following Barack Obama’s example of weakness has unleashed chaos in the world and hurt America and our allies. pic.twitter.com/ZZpW3DIpBJ — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 16, 2024

The interview came after President Joe Biden wrapped up the week at the G7 Summit in Italy, where he wandered away from other world leaders and had to be pulled back in the group by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

At the end of the summit, Biden held a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after signing a new, expensive and American taxpayer funded security agreement with the country. A reminder of the terms, according to the White House:

With the signing of this 10-year agreement, the United States and Ukraine will work together to: -Build and maintain Ukraine’s credible defense and deterrence capability. The agreement lays out a vision for a Ukrainian future force that is strong, sustainable, and resilient. The United States and Ukraine will deepen security and defense cooperation and collaborating closely with Ukraine’s broad network of security partners. We will support the full range of Ukraine’s current defensive needs now and over the long term by helping Ukraine win the war and strengthening its deterrence capabilities against future threats. Together, we will expand intelligence sharing, enhance interoperability between our militaries in line with NATO standards, and work with our allies and partners to position Ukraine as a long-term contributor to European security. -Strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to sustain its fight over the long term, including by building on efforts to bolster in Ukraine’s defense industrial base, and supporting its economic recovery and energy security. -Accelerate Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration, including through Ukraine’s implementation of reforms to its democratic, economic, and security institutions in line with its EU accession goals and NATO’s program of reforms. -Achieve a just peace that respects Ukraine’s rights under international law, is underwritten by broad global support, upholds the key principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity, and includes accountability for Russia’s actions. -Consult in the event of a future Russian armed attack against Ukraine at the highest levels to determine appropriate and necessary measures to support Ukraine and impose costs on Russia. This agreement, together with the mutually reinforcing security agreements and arrangements Ukraine has signed with a broad network of partners under the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, is a key part of Ukraine’s bridge to NATO membership. As President Biden said in Vilnius last year and as NATO allies have agreed, Ukraine’s future is in NATO. We are not waiting for the NATO process to be completed to make long-term commitments to Ukraine’s security to address the immediate threats they face and deter any aggression that may occur. The United States will continue to work a broad coalition of Allies and Partners to continue to impose costs on the Russian Federation so long as its aggression against Ukraine continues.

