BREAKING: As Defeat Sets in, Hamas Plays Games With Ceasefire 'Agreement'
In Defiance of Biden, Israel Prepares to Finish Hamas
An American Tourist Has Been Killed in Mexico
With Latest Move, Columbia Again Caves to Pro-Terrorism Mob
The Frat Guys Are Leading the Way Against the Radical Left
This Democrat Just Got Busted for Putting Dead People on Election Petition
Was This a Biden State Department Briefing or a Hamas Press Conference?
GW President Is Suddenly Very Concerned About the Pro-Terrorist Camp on Her Campus
Biden Says 'Never Again' While Withholding Military Aid to Israel
Border Crossing Where Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza Has Been Blown Up. Guess Who's...
'Weakness Is on Display': New Trump Video Hits Biden for Botched Response to...
'Guillotine, Guillotine': Pro-Hamas Goons on Campus Now Calling for Executions
Disgraced Ex-Prosecutor Nathan Wade Is Speaking Out About His Affair With Fani Willis
Guess Who's Funding the Pro-Hamas Hate Rallies and Encampments?
Tipsheet

It's Happening: Israel Greenlights Rafah Operation After Hamas Plays Games

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 06, 2024 3:45 PM

After false claims from Hamas that they accepted a ceasefire agreement Monday, playing games in hopes of staving off further military action against them in the Gaza Strip, Israel is moving forward with a ground operation into Rafah.

Advertisement

The southern city near the border with Egypt is crawling with thousands of Hamas terrorists who are holding hundreds of hostages, including Americans. Earlier in the day the Israeli Defense Forces dropped leaflets warning non-combatants to evacuate. 

"Israel's war cabinet has unanimously decided that Israel will continue the operation in #Rafah to exert military pressure on Hamas in order to advance the release of our hostages, destroy Hamas military and governing capabilities and ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future," Israeli spokesperson Ofir Gendelmen  posted on X. "Meanwhile, even though the Hamas proposal is far from Israel's necessary requirements, Israel will send a delegation to mediators to exhaust the possibility of reaching an agreement under conditions acceptable to Israel."

Recommended

Why Everyone Thinks Biden Had an Accident in Front of the Press Corps Matt Vespa
Advertisement

During the daily briefing at the White House, National Security spokesman John Kirby said CIA Director Bill Burns was working in the region on further negotiations and reiterated President Joe Biden's position Israel should not operate in Rafah. 

Over the weekend and in the middle of negotiations, Hamas bombed a humanitarian aid crossing -- killing three IDF soldiers. 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Everyone Thinks Biden Had an Accident in Front of the Press Corps Matt Vespa
Was This a Biden State Department Briefing or a Hamas Press Conference? Spencer Brown
Disgraced Ex-Prosecutor Nathan Wade Is Speaking Out About His Affair With Fani Willis Mia Cathell
BREAKING: As Defeat Sets in, Hamas Plays Games With Ceasefire 'Agreement' Katie Pavlich
The (Communist) Nerds Are the Bad Guys in This Movie Kurt Schlichter
The Corruption of Rep. Adam Schiff Is Reaching a Tipping Point Rachel Alexander

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Everyone Thinks Biden Had an Accident in Front of the Press Corps Matt Vespa
Advertisement