It's Happening: Israel Greenlights Rafah Operation After Hamas Plays Games

After false claims from Hamas that they accepted a ceasefire agreement Monday, playing games in hopes of staving off further military action against them in the Gaza Strip, Israel is moving forward with a ground operation into Rafah.

The IDF is currently conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in southern Gaza.

The southern city near the border with Egypt is crawling with thousands of Hamas terrorists who are holding hundreds of hostages, including Americans. Earlier in the day the Israeli Defense Forces dropped leaflets warning non-combatants to evacuate.

"Israel's war cabinet has unanimously decided that Israel will continue the operation in #Rafah to exert military pressure on Hamas in order to advance the release of our hostages, destroy Hamas military and governing capabilities and ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future," Israeli spokesperson Ofir Gendelmen posted on X. "Meanwhile, even though the Hamas proposal is far from Israel's necessary requirements, Israel will send a delegation to mediators to exhaust the possibility of reaching an agreement under conditions acceptable to Israel."

Israel's war cabinet (that's Netanyahu, Gallant and Gantz) voted unanimously to continue the operation in Rafah "to put military pressure on Hamas to advance the freeing of our hostages, and the other war aims." In addition, Israel is sending negotiators "to exhaust…



In addition, Israel is sending negotiators "to exhaust… — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) May 6, 2024

During the daily briefing at the White House, National Security spokesman John Kirby said CIA Director Bill Burns was working in the region on further negotiations and reiterated President Joe Biden's position Israel should not operate in Rafah.

Q: "Is there any feeling that Hamas may be trying to trick the public in some way?"



KIRBY: "I don't think there is any possible way I could answer that question...I think that is a great question for [Hamas' leader]. " pic.twitter.com/0szAbFRMps — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 6, 2024

Over the weekend and in the middle of negotiations, Hamas bombed a humanitarian aid crossing -- killing three IDF soldiers.