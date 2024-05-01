As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing

As violent, pro-terrorism rioters wreak havoc on college campuses across the country, President Joe Biden has spent the week dipping in an out of Delaware for a series of campaign events. From the White House Press Office:

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 In the afternoon, the President will depart the White House en route to Wilmington, Delaware. The President will then participate in a campaign event. After, the President will return to the White House. Wednesday, May 1, 2024 In the afternoon, the President will participate in a campaign reception in Washington, D.C. Friday, May 3, 2024 In the afternoon, the President will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the country. The First Lady will attend. After, the President and the First Lady will depart the White House en route to Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden is surrounded by his handlers as he shuffles off to Delaware for a closed-door campaign event — the entirety of Biden's schedule today.pic.twitter.com/dVHfFYHHzL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 30, 2024

While Biden issued a statement of condemnation ahead of Jewish American heritage month, he's been missing from the scene as his press secretary fails to respond to the ongoing situation.

Q: "Has the president...spoken to [Columbia] university leadership? Is the president satisfied with how they're handling the situation?"



KJP: "Look, we've said this many times, this is nothing new. The president has always been clear..." pic.twitter.com/v4Wp7r1FUP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2024

Q: "Is the answer, 'no,' the administration has not been in touch with anyone at Columbia?"



KJP: "I don't have any readout...I don't have any calls to readout to you of conversations with any university leaders at this time." pic.twitter.com/uojLySM3ef — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2024

The White House is also refusing to outright condemn rioters.

Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly dodges questions about whether or not Columbia should take action against pro-Hamas antagonists on campus:



Q: "The protestors have defied the 2 PM deadline. Should they leave?"



KJP: "I'm just not gonna comment on leadership at colleges and… pic.twitter.com/NtceKXN4yI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2024

Meanwhile, students are being targeted and prevented from going to their classes.

Meet Rory Wilson & Charles Beck — Two Columbia students who stood against a radical mob trying to vandalize and take over university buildings:



"I wasn't really thinking...about my own health and safety...someone needed to say something..."



"This is not at all the way that we… pic.twitter.com/fznEc49VOj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 30, 2024



