Here's the One Tweet That Perfectly Captures Pro-Hamas Clowns at Columbia University
Israel's Latest Move in Gaza Is Going to Infuriate the Pro-Hamas College Kids...
No, the NYPD Isn't Leaving Columbia University Immediately
Chaos Erupts As Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Groups Clash Violently at UCLA
'Make Government Work'
Some on the Right Are Having a Moral Meltdown
The 'Biden Bump' That Didn't Last Long
Surprise: Cost Estimate for Floating Gaza Pier Doubles
EEOC Commissioner Blasts New Federal Workplace Guidelines for Erasing Women's Rights
Omar Faces Censure Threat for Her Recent Comments at Columbia University
EcoHealth Alliance Gets Millions More in Taxpayer Money
Texas Rancher Explains Why He Would Allow Gov. Abbott to Build the Border...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces New Plan to Oust Mike Johnson
Trump-Haters Hit a Brick Wall at SCOTUS
Tipsheet

As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 01, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As violent, pro-terrorism rioters wreak havoc on college campuses across the country, President Joe Biden has spent the week dipping in an out of Delaware for a series of campaign events. From the White House Press Office: 

Advertisement

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

In the afternoon, the President will depart the White House en route to Wilmington, Delaware. The President will then participate in a campaign event. After, the President will return to the White House. 

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

In the afternoon, the President will participate in a campaign reception in Washington, D.C.

Friday, May 3, 2024

In the afternoon, the President will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the country. The First Lady will attend.

After, the President and the First Lady will depart the White House en route to Wilmington, Delaware.

While Biden issued a statement of condemnation ahead of Jewish American heritage month, he's been missing from the scene as his press secretary fails to respond to the ongoing situation. 

Recommended

Here's the One Tweet That Perfectly Captures Pro-Hamas Clowns at Columbia University Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The White House is also refusing to outright condemn rioters. 

Meanwhile, students are  being targeted and prevented from going to their classes. 


Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the One Tweet That Perfectly Captures Pro-Hamas Clowns at Columbia University Matt Vespa
Some on the Right Are Having a Moral Meltdown Dennis Prager
Israel's Latest Move in Gaza Is Going to Infuriate the Pro-Hamas College Kids Rebelling Nationwide Matt Vespa
Pelosi Gets Pissed, Morning Joe Meltdown, Minorities Turn on Kamala! Townhall Video
Trump-Haters Hit a Brick Wall at SCOTUS John and Andy Schlafly
Surprise: Cost Estimate for Floating Gaza Pier Doubles Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the One Tweet That Perfectly Captures Pro-Hamas Clowns at Columbia University Matt Vespa
Advertisement