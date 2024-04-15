Iran's Assault on Israel Makes This Move by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Look Even Worse
Biden Tells Massive Lie in Latest Statement on Iran Attack

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 15, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In response to Iran's unprecedented attack against Israel over the weekend, President Joe Biden released the following statement: 

Earlier today, Iran—and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq—launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms.

At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week.  Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles. 

I’ve just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.  I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel.

Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack.  My team will engage with their counterparts across the region.  And we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders.  And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people.

There's one massive problem and it's in the first sentence: "Earlier today, Iran—and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq—launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel."

Iran didn't simply target Israeli military sites. They targeted civilians, Israelis and Americans, living in all parts of the country. 

Meanwhile, a scandal is brewing over Biden reportedly green-lighting an attack on Israel, a U.S. ally, so long as it was "within certain limits."

Biden is also demanding Israel show "restraint" and not respond to Saturday's attacks. 

