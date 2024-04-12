Israel Braces for a Large Scale Attack
The Democrats' Witch-Hunt Against Conservatives Just Ramped Up
Adios: Latinx Has Been Retired By Another Manufactured Woke Term That's Even Stupider
The First Black Swan
Pompeo Explains How Biden Put America and Israel in Iran's Crosshairs
President Biden's Narrative About the Formula Shortage Just Got Debunked
Guess What Happened When an Illegal Alien on the Terror Watchlist Was Caught...
Senate Republicans Issue a Warning to Chuck Schumer
In the Age of AI, One City Still Relies on Obsolete Technology to...
House Passes FISA Extension, but There's a Catch
Arizona's Supreme Court Took a Bold Step to Protect Unborn Life. Here's How...
Remember How Jewish Students Were Stuck in the Library During a Pro-Hamas Rally?...
Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office?
This Poll on Latinos Is Not Good News for Biden
Tipsheet

White House Slammed for Repeating a 'Talking Point That Refuses to Die'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 12, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In the past week, President Joe Biden has shamelessly defied the Supreme Court and reallocated billions of dollars in student loan debt to the American taxpayer. 

Advertisement

"When the Supreme Court struck down the President’s boldest student debt relief plan, within hours, we said, 'We won’t be deterred,'" Education Secertary Miguel Cardona bragged during a phone call with reporters. "We announced a new rulemaking process designed to provide borrowers relief under the Higher Education Act."

Friday morning, Biden did it again. 

In an effort to justify the move, one former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Biden didn't have the power to make, the White House is falsely accusing Republicans of taking loan bailouts during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

They're being called out for the dishonest comparison. 

Recommended

Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
Advertisement


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
House Passes FISA Extension, but There's a Catch Rebecca Downs
Senate Republicans Issue a Warning to Chuck Schumer Spencer Brown
Biden Campaign Caught Doing Something It Attacked Trump for Doing Spencer Brown
LA Times Made 'Unbelievable' Mistake in OJ Simpson Obituary Leah Barkoukis
These 'Undecideds' Seem Like They've Made Up Their Minds About 2024...and Mika Brzezinski Can't Deal Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did You Hear Who Planted a Bomb at an Alabama Republican's Office? Guy Benson
Advertisement