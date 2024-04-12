White House Slammed for Repeating a 'Talking Point That Refuses to Die'

In the past week, President Joe Biden has shamelessly defied the Supreme Court and reallocated billions of dollars in student loan debt to the American taxpayer.

Advertisement

"When the Supreme Court struck down the President’s boldest student debt relief plan, within hours, we said, 'We won’t be deterred,'" Education Secertary Miguel Cardona bragged during a phone call with reporters. "We announced a new rulemaking process designed to provide borrowers relief under the Higher Education Act."

Friday morning, Biden did it again.

Biden Announces Yet Another Student Loan Bailout

https://t.co/g5B8WT75MY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 12, 2024

“Cancelling”



No. You're transferring the debt to people who didn't take out the loan so you can pander. You're stealing money to buy votes. https://t.co/fMpqPDD5Ii — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) April 12, 2024

In an effort to justify the move, one former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Biden didn't have the power to make, the White House is falsely accusing Republicans of taking loan bailouts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They're being called out for the dishonest comparison.

This misleading PPP/student loans talking point refuses to die. The loans were 100% intended to be turned into grants, it was baked into the policy from the start. The type of student loans under discussion were not designed the same way. https://t.co/mZWuGLvNHq — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) April 12, 2024

The thing about this talking point is that I know everybody in the White House, including the comms shop, is smart enough to understand how disingenuous it is. https://t.co/pc7lHBi9Uk — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) April 12, 2024

Honestly if someone ever wonders why your boss’s approval rating is underground they should just scroll this moronic Twitter feed.



The idea that paying off rich kids student debt is the same as a pandemic small business loan is mind numbingly stupid. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 11, 2024



