Tipsheet

Here Are the Numbers on Biden's Newest Student Loan Bailout

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 08, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

In defiance of the Supreme Court and in an effort to buy votes in November, President Joe Biden announced yet another round of student loan debt reallocation Monday. 

"To date, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken historic action to approve debt cancellation for 4 million borrowers, helping these borrowers get more breathing room in their daily lives, access economic mobility, buy homes, start businesses, and pursue their dreams," the White House touted in a statement. "Today, President Biden is announcing his Administration’s new plans that, if finalized as proposed, would provide debt relief to over 30 million borrowers when combined with actions the Administration has taken over the last four years."

During a call with reporters, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona bragged about finding ways around the June 2023 Supreme Court ruling that declared Biden doesn't have the legal authority to reallocate debt. 

"When the Supreme Court struck down the President’s boldest student debt relief plan, within hours, we said, 'We won’t be deterred,'" Cardona said. "We announced a new rulemaking process designed to provide borrowers relief under the Higher Education Act."

Meanwhile, the cost of college continues to skyrocket as a result of government intervention, lack of incentives to lower tuition costs and federal bailouts. 


