Israel Braces for a Large Scale Attack

UPDATE: A Hezbollah attack launched from Lebanon was thwarted Friday afternoon.

Approx. 40 launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory, some of which were intercepted.



The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted 2 Hezbollah explosive UAVs that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/3iAVnEupcO — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 12, 2024

Israel is bracing for a large scale attack from Iran, one officials in Washington D.C. and Tel Aviv have warned the Islamic Republic against.

IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, and @CENTCOM Commander, General Michael Erik Kurilla, completed a comprehensive situational assessment with IDF officials on the IDF’s readiness for defensive and offensive operations in all scenarios.



“The IDF continues to… pic.twitter.com/3UovhKc6Sl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 12, 2024

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Michael 'Erik' Kurilla arrived in Israel on April 11 amid increasingly bellicose threats from Iran. The Tehran regime has threatened to 'punish' the Jewish state for an airstrike in Damascus on April 1 that killed an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander. Kurilla will meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi during the multi-day visit," the Foundation for Defense of Democracies reports.

Channel 14 in Israel is reporting that an “Advanced Missile Ship” with the U.S. Navy, likely an Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyer, has arrived off the Coast of Israel to assist with the Interception of Missiles and Drones launched by Iranian and/or Iranian-Backed Proxy… pic.twitter.com/hDuxYDEY3T — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 12, 2024

The United States has reportedly notified Israel tonight of a “Window over the 24-48 Hours” in which they expect an Iranian Retaliatory Attack will occur, with Forces across the Region being raised to their Highest Level of Readiness. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 12, 2024

Iranian strike on Israel said to include 100 missiles and drones. Could come as soon as today. Per US sources. — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) April 12, 2024

For a week, media has been reporting about a potential attack and bolstered concern in the region as the Israeli Defense Forces continue their war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Iran is attempting to isolate Israel in the region with warnings to the U.S. about getting involved in a defense of the country.

Scoop: Iran sent a message to the Biden administration through several Arab countries earlier this week: if the U.S. gets involved in the fighting between Israel and Iran, U.S. forces in the region will be attacked, three U.S. officials. My story on @axioshttps://t.co/cx7p862Cdn — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 12, 2024

Statements from various branches of Israel's Defense establishment in the last days making it very clear to Iran that Israel is prepared for an attack and a response to it. https://t.co/YeJX6DEl5e — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) April 12, 2024

On Tuesday President Joe Biden said U.S. support for Israel is "iron clad" in the wake of Iran's new threats, just days after capitulating to Hamas and demanding a ceasefire from the IDF without hostage releases.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert late Thursday for U.S. citizens in Israel and the West Bank.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents often take place without warning. The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events. Out of an abundance of caution, U.S. government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice. U.S. government personnel are authorized to transit between these three areas for personal travel. This is provided for your information as you make your own security plans. In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S. Embassy may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel (including the Old City of Jerusalem) and the West Bank.

