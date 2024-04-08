This Is How Much New Student Debt Biden Just Reallocated
Tipsheet

Biden Blasted for 'Huge Middle Finger' to the Working Class

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 08, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On Monday morning President Joe Biden announced the reallocation of student loan debt belonging to 30 million borrowers. 

The move is being blasted as a "huge middle finger" to the working class and a cynical effort to buy votes in an election year. 

During a call with reporters Monday morning, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona bragged about defying the Supreme Court. 

"When the Supreme Court struck down the President’s boldest student debt relief plan, within hours, we said, 'We won’t be deterred,'" Cardona said. "We announced a new rulemaking process designed to provide borrowers relief under the Higher Education Act."

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

