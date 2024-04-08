Biden Blasted for 'Huge Middle Finger' to the Working Class

On Monday morning President Joe Biden announced the reallocation of student loan debt belonging to 30 million borrowers.

I said I wouldn't back down from using every tool at our disposal to get student loan borrowers the relief they need.



That's why today we're announcing new plans that, if implemented, would cancel student debt for millions more. pic.twitter.com/rNiCxzzlU3 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 8, 2024

Advertisement

The move is being blasted as a "huge middle finger" to the working class and a cynical effort to buy votes in an election year.

As Missouri Attorney General I filed the lawsuit that stopped Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness scam. It saved taxpayers a half a TRILLION dollars.



He’s at it again — in a cynical effort to buy votes. It’s a huge middle finger to those who paid them back, or worked their… — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 8, 2024

Once again, President Biden is ignoring the Supreme Court and shamelessly raiding the treasury to transfer billions in student loan debt to taxpayers.



He's using your money to buy votes.



It's Biden -- not President Trump -- who is a threat to democracy. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 8, 2024

During a call with reporters Monday morning, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona bragged about defying the Supreme Court.

"When the Supreme Court struck down the President’s boldest student debt relief plan, within hours, we said, 'We won’t be deterred,'" Cardona said. "We announced a new rulemaking process designed to provide borrowers relief under the Higher Education Act."