KJP Deflects After Massive Illegal Alien Mob Stormed the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 22, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked for reaction to a massive illegal alien mob rioting on the border in El Paso yesterday. In typical fashion, she had a hard time grappling with the situation and quickly pivoted back to blaming Republican Governor Greg Abbott for the chaos. 

It's pretty remarkable the spokesperson for the President of the United States has little to say about a blatant violation of sovereignty. 

Governor Abbott had a very different response. 


