KJP Deflects After Massive Illegal Alien Mob Stormed the Border

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked for reaction to a massive illegal alien mob rioting on the border in El Paso yesterday. In typical fashion, she had a hard time grappling with the situation and quickly pivoted back to blaming Republican Governor Greg Abbott for the chaos.

Advertisement

Unbelievable: Karine Jean-Pierre blames Texas Governor Greg Abbott for disastrous state of the border.



"He's the one who — the razor wire! That's him!" pic.twitter.com/TqqFzkfldB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre blames Texas Governor Greg Abbot for putting Texas National Guardsmen at the border after they were assaulted and overrun by criminal illegal immigrants at the southern border.



"We didn't put them there! HE put them there!" pic.twitter.com/lxLyjsWxS5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2024

It's pretty remarkable the spokesperson for the President of the United States has little to say about a blatant violation of sovereignty.

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today



We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

Governor Abbott had a very different response.

About the surge of illegal immigrants in El Paso:



The TX National Guard & Dept. of Public Safety quickly regained control & are redoubling the razor wire barriers.



DPS is instructed to arrest every illegal immigrant involved for criminal trespass & destruction of property. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 21, 2024



