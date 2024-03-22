KJP Deflects After Massive Illegal Alien Mob Stormed the Border

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked for reaction to a massive illegal alien mob rioting on the border in El Paso yesterday. In typical fashion, she had a hard time grappling with the situation and quickly pivoted back to blaming Republican Governor Greg Abbott for the chaos.
Unbelievable: Karine Jean-Pierre blames Texas Governor Greg Abbott for disastrous state of the border.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2024
"He's the one who — the razor wire! That's him!" pic.twitter.com/TqqFzkfldB
Karine Jean-Pierre blames Texas Governor Greg Abbot for putting Texas National Guardsmen at the border after they were assaulted and overrun by criminal illegal immigrants at the southern border.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 22, 2024
"We didn't put them there! HE put them there!" pic.twitter.com/lxLyjsWxS5
It's pretty remarkable the spokesperson for the President of the United States has little to say about a blatant violation of sovereignty.
This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today— Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024
We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie
Governor Abbott had a very different response.
About the surge of illegal immigrants in El Paso:— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 21, 2024
The TX National Guard & Dept. of Public Safety quickly regained control & are redoubling the razor wire barriers.
DPS is instructed to arrest every illegal immigrant involved for criminal trespass & destruction of property.
