Biden Brutally Fact Checked on Palestinian Support for Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 25, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

In an effort to continue pandering to the pro-terrorism branch of the Democratic Party, President Joe Biden sent a tweet last week attempting to differentiate between the "overwhelming majority" of Palestinians and Hamas. 

Reality tells a different story. 

The vast majority of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank do support Hamas. As do Palestinian-Americans in Michigan. In fact, Hamas was elected by Gazans in 2006 and the group's terrorists wear the Palestinian flag on their military gear (when they aren't hiding behind civilian clothes, of course).

After the October 7 terrorist attack, support for Hamas grew among Palestinians.

Further, officials in the "moderate" Palestinian Authority in the West Bank recently said they would turn the government over to Hamas -- or at the very least integrate it -- saying it is an "essential component to Palestinian society."

From the Times of Israel: 

The Palestinian Authority’s deputy prime minister said Saturday that President Mahmoud Abbas would be willing to hand control over his government to Hamas if the terror group were to win future general elections.

After the war, the PA “is ready to hold general elections, and if Hamas wins, the president will hand over the Authority.”

The Palestinian Authority has not held general elections since 2006, when Hamas won a majority of the seats in the legislative council, and subsequently staged a violent coup in the Gaza Strip.

Since the outbreak of the war, various PA officials have called for integrating the political wing of Hamas into a future Palestinian government, claiming that it is an essential component of Palestinian society.

 

