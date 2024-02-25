Biden Brutally Fact Checked on Palestinian Support for Hamas

In an effort to continue pandering to the pro-terrorism branch of the Democratic Party, President Joe Biden sent a tweet last week attempting to differentiate between the "overwhelming majority" of Palestinians and Hamas.
I won't mince words.— President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2024
The overwhelming majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. And Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.
In fact, they're also suffering as a result of Hamas' terrorism. We need to be clear-eyed about that reality.
Reality tells a different story.
The vast majority of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank do support Hamas. As do Palestinian-Americans in Michigan. In fact, Hamas was elected by Gazans in 2006 and the group's terrorists wear the Palestinian flag on their military gear (when they aren't hiding behind civilian clothes, of course).
52% of Gazans and 85% of West Bank respondents - or 72% of Palestinian respondents overall - voiced satisfaction with the role of Hamas in the war.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 23, 2024
After the October 7 terrorist attack, support for Hamas grew among Palestinians.
We won’t mince our words.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 23, 2024
After October 7, over 75% of Palestinians polled said they support Hamas and the October 7 attack on Israel.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 23, 2024
Two months into the war, 72% of Palestinians said they still support the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.https://t.co/ow1w3Aa0dU https://t.co/10RbRP15Jc
Further, officials in the "moderate" Palestinian Authority in the West Bank recently said they would turn the government over to Hamas -- or at the very least integrate it -- saying it is an "essential component to Palestinian society."
From the Times of Israel:
The Palestinian Authority’s deputy prime minister said Saturday that President Mahmoud Abbas would be willing to hand control over his government to Hamas if the terror group were to win future general elections.
After the war, the PA “is ready to hold general elections, and if Hamas wins, the president will hand over the Authority.”
The Palestinian Authority has not held general elections since 2006, when Hamas won a majority of the seats in the legislative council, and subsequently staged a violent coup in the Gaza Strip.
Since the outbreak of the war, various PA officials have called for integrating the political wing of Hamas into a future Palestinian government, claiming that it is an essential component of Palestinian society.
