Leftist Arguments to Remove Trump From the Ballot Didn't Go Over Well at SCOTUS

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday about whether officials in the state of Colorado and other states have the authority to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot. Even the most liberal justices, including Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, were skeptical of the claims coming from attorneys for the state.

"The argument is now over. The disqualification advocates may have expected a cold reception, but this was perfectly glacial. Notably, some of the toughest and most skeptical questions came from the left of the Court," George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley posted on X. "Most notable were the questions from Justice Jackson who seemed to push the idea that the president may not have been intended to be one of those covered by the provision."

1. After a sprawling argument that went nearly twice as long as its allotted time, it’s pretty clear that the Supreme Court will leave Donald Trump’s fate to the voters, not state election officials. — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) February 8, 2024

Now Kentaji Brown Jackson is destroying Colorado's entire argument:



"They were listing people who were barred [from office under the 14th amendment] and president is not there." pic.twitter.com/UsrvZfpqMD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2024

Justice Elena Kagan also offered pointed questions.

Justice Kagan to Colorado's lawyer: "The question you have to confront is why one state should decide who gets to be president of the United States." pic.twitter.com/wbxTtGFh0P — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2024

Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed out that in opposition to democracy, Colorado's move disenfranchises voters.

"Your position has the effect of disenfranchising voters to a significant degree," Justice Brett Kavanaugh told respondents regarding their bid to keep former President Donald Trump off Colorado's 2024 primary ballot. pic.twitter.com/eqAthFVpig — The Federalist (@FDRLST) February 8, 2024

President Trump reacted to the arguments outside of Mar-a-Lago Thursday afternoon.