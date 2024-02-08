Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Informati...
Leftist Arguments to Remove Trump From the Ballot Didn't Go Over Well at SCOTUS

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 08, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday about whether officials in the state of Colorado and other states have the authority to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot. Even the most liberal justices, including Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, were skeptical of the claims coming from attorneys for the state. 

"The argument is now over. The disqualification advocates may have expected a cold reception, but this was perfectly glacial. Notably, some of the toughest and most skeptical questions came from the left of the Court," George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley posted on X. "Most notable were the questions from Justice Jackson who seemed to push the idea that the president may not have been intended to be one of those covered by the provision."

Justice Elena Kagan also offered pointed questions. 

Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed out that in opposition to democracy, Colorado's move disenfranchises voters. 

President Trump reacted to the arguments outside of Mar-a-Lago Thursday afternoon.

