Biden Meets With Families of American Hostages Still Held by Hamas

President Joe Biden met with the families of American hostages who were kidnapped by Iranian backed Hamas at the White House Wednesday as the war against the terrorist organization continues.

Eight Americans are still being held in the Gaza Strip, in addition to hundreds of Israelis and individuals from a number of other countries.

WATCH: John Kirby delivered a statement concerning the hostages while wearing the ‘Our hearts are hostage in Gaza’ dog tag pic.twitter.com/GITGBVJdMg — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 13, 2023

According to the White House pool report, family members at the White House today were Yael Alexander, Adi Alexander, Ruby Chen, Roy Chen, Ronen Neutra, Orna Neutra, Jonathan Dekel-Chen, Gillian Kaye, Aviva Siegel, Elan Siegel, Shir Siegel, Hanna Siegel and Liz Naftali. Jon Polin, Rachel Goldberg and Iris Haggai joined by phone.

Hamas terrorists slaughtered 40 American citizens & 8 Americans are still held hostage — including 19-year-old Edan Alexander from Tenafly, NJ in my district.



It’s time to get Edan & all of the hostages home. pic.twitter.com/fPZWExmCws — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) December 13, 2023

Yesterday the Israeli Defense Forces gave an update on efforts to bring hostages home as they continue their assault, which includes flooding tunnels, on Hamas targets.

Operational update regarding the national mission of bringing back our hostages by IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari: pic.twitter.com/tIvabN9icK — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the Israeli government and the United States continue to reject calls for a ceasefire.

Bravo @giladerdan1 : Announcing the phone number of Hamas head Yihya Sinwar at the UN General Assembly, he says, “if you want a cease fire, call him and tell him to release the hostages and surrender.” No doubt, that is the quickest path to a cease fire! pic.twitter.com/xuB03qUZO8 — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) December 12, 2023



