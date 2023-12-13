White House Dodges Questions on Hunter's Subpoena Stunt
BREAKING: Trump's DC Trial Has Been Paused
What Caused Chris Cuomo to Lose His Composure During This Colorful Interview
Another Poll on How Palestinians Feel About the 10/7 Attacks Is Hardly Shocking
Fed Announces Latest Interest Rate Decision
All I Want for Christmas Is to Be Treated Like Nikki Haley
Nations Come to Agreement at UN Climate Summit to ‘Transition Away From Fossil...
How Rep. Eric Swalwell Is Now Also Involved in the Hunter Biden Drama
Poll on Inflation Spells Further Doom for Biden
Ivy League Students Staged a Pro-Palestine Sit-In. Here’s What Happened Next.
Boston Mayor's Office 'Accidentally' Invites Whites to 'Electeds of Color' Holiday Party
‘Abuse of Soft-on-Crime Policies': Congressional Hearing Details Alarming Rise in Organize...
Supreme Court Decides to Take Up Abortion Pill Case
Where Does Israel Go From Here?
Tipsheet

Biden Meets With Families of American Hostages Still Held by Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 13, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Joe Biden met with the families of American hostages who were kidnapped by Iranian backed Hamas at the White House Wednesday as the war against the terrorist organization continues. 

Advertisement

Eight Americans are still being held in the Gaza Strip, in addition to hundreds of Israelis and individuals from a number of other countries. 

According to the White House pool report, family members at the White House today were Yael Alexander, Adi Alexander, Ruby Chen, Roy Chen, Ronen Neutra, Orna Neutra, Jonathan Dekel-Chen, Gillian Kaye, Aviva Siegel, Elan Siegel, Shir Siegel, Hanna Siegel and Liz Naftali. Jon Polin, Rachel Goldberg and Iris Haggai joined by phone. 

Yesterday the Israeli Defense Forces gave an update on efforts to bring hostages home as they continue their assault, which includes flooding tunnels, on Hamas targets. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Defiant Hunter Biden Blows Off Subpoena, Bails on Congressional Testimony Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Israeli government and the United States continue to reject calls for a ceasefire. 


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Defiant Hunter Biden Blows Off Subpoena, Bails on Congressional Testimony Katie Pavlich
BREAKING: Trump's DC Trial Has Been Paused Katie Pavlich
Israeli Official Gives Joy Reid a Lesson About Death Toll in Gaza Leah Barkoukis
Senator Kennedy Left Speechless After Confronting Biden Nominee for Ignoring Abuse Townhall Video
How Rep. Eric Swalwell Is Now Also Involved in the Hunter Biden Drama Rebecca Downs
Bill Clinton Had a Colorful Phrase to Describe His Wife's Doomed 2016 Campaign Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Defiant Hunter Biden Blows Off Subpoena, Bails on Congressional Testimony Katie Pavlich
Advertisement