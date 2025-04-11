Did Jasmine Crockett Commit Campaign Finance Violations? The FEC Is Going to Find Out.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) has opened an investigation into Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) over donations to her 2024 campaign.

The Daily Signal reported that the investigation follows a complaint the Coolidge-Reagan Foundation made in March. The FEC notified the organization on April 2 that it would look into the allegations.

Advertisement

Dan Backer, the attorney representing the Coolidge-Reagan Foundation, told The Daily Signal that the investigation has commenced.

The complaints reference a specific suspect donor reported to have given 53 separate donations totaling $595 to Crockett’s campaign through the ActBlue portal. The suspect donor was a 73-year-old Texas resident named Randy Best, according to the FEC complaint. However, Best’s wife—in a video promoted by one of Crockett’s opponents for 2026, Sholdon Daniels—denied knowing anything about the donations. The complaint contends this possibly means Best—and potentially other donors through ActBlue—did not make the donations listed under their names.

Sholdon Daniels, who is running to unseat Crockett, posted a video on social media in which he approached Randy Best’s wife to ask whether he had actually given the donations to Crockett’s campaign.

Daniels stated that Best’s wife “said that they had no idea what these charges were, and they had no idea that they were charged $16,000 or that they are responsible for $16,000 in political contributions to Jasmine Crockett.”

“Yet, she has them listed as political contributors,” Daniels added.

FEC opens investigation into Jasmine Crockett for illegal donations from ActBlue.



Sholdon Daniels, who ran against Crockett, found $16K from an elderly couple who said they never donated to her.



Crockett is a criminal who assaults journalists and uses elderly to launder money. pic.twitter.com/rK6JWZODih — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 11, 2025

The complaint alleges that Crockett reported fraudulent transactions to her campaign.

“Rep. Crockett, through her principal campaign committee Respondent Jasmine for US, has received thousands of other donations through ActBlue totaling over $870,000,” the FEC complaint says. “It is unclear how many of these are similarly fraudulent transactions, made in the name of unsuspecting innocent people who did not actually provide the funds.” ActBlue fundraising has faced questions by congressional Republicans and GOP state attorneys general. In a story cited in the FEC complaint, The Daily Signal previously reported several elderly Americans said they were not aware of ActBlue donations in their name. The next step is for the respondent—Crockett—to have 15 days to respond to the allegations. The FEC historically grants extensions of 30 and 60 days, Backer said.

Advertisement

Crockett has become a controversial figure on the left, mainly because she is doing her best to become the next AOC. She is known for making ridiculous and incendiary comments to get attention because she is more of a performance artist than a lawmaker.

If the allegations prove accurate, Crockett could lead to civil or criminal penalties under federal election law. They could involve fines. If it is determined that she intentionally engaged in misconduct, it could lead to imprisonment.

Of course, there is absolutely no chance she will face jail time no matter what the investigation turns up because she’s a member of the protected class, i.e. a member of Congress. But it would certainly cast her in a negative light.