'Bank Records Don't Lie': We've Got Some Damning New Info on Hunter and Joe Biden

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released new information Monday detailing payments made directly from Hunter Biden to President Joe Biden. The payments were made through Owasco PC, a company owned by Hunter and under investigation for tax evasion. The company was used to take in millions from foreign governments and individuals.

Advertisement

"Following subpoenas to obtain Biden family associates’ bank records, Chairman Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records. The House Oversight Committee has identified over 20 shell companies and uncovered how the Bidens and their associates raked in over $24 million dollars between 2015 and 2019 by selling Joe Biden as 'the brand,'" the Committee released in a statement. "Financial records obtained show Hunter Biden’s business account, Owasco PC, received payments from Chinese-state linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies."

"Payments to Joe Biden from Hunter’s Owasco PC corporate account are part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes. As the Bidens received millions from foreign nationals and companies in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan, Joe Biden dined with his family’s foreign associates, spoke to them by speakerphone, had coffee, attended meetings, and ultimately received payments that were funded by his family’s business dealings," the statement continues.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden. The bank records don't lie.



Owasco PC received payments from Chinese-state linked companies & other shady entities. Joe Biden knew & benefitted from his family's business schemes. pic.twitter.com/MfvtA4yEZU — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 4, 2023

Hunter Biden is expected to give a closed door deposition to the Committee on December 13. President Biden maintains he was never "in business" with his son after claiming for years he "never spoke" to his son about his overseas business dealings.