BREAKING: Senate Dems Shred the Rules to Launch Historic Attack on the Supreme Court

Senate Democrats threw out the rules of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday in order to launch an unprecedented attack on the United States Supreme Court. More specifically, on conservative justices and their friends.

For months Chairman Dick Durbin and Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse have been trying to issue subpoenas to longtime conservative activists Leonard Leo and billionaire Harlon Crow. Leo and Crow, both private individuals, are also friends to Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Earlier this month, Durbin briefly backed off his conquest to subpoena Leo and Crow. Today, he blatantly disregarded Senate process and voted to do just that.

"Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats have been destroying the Supreme Court; now they are destroying the Senate. I will not cooperate with this unlawful campaign of political retribution," Leo released in response to the move.

Democrats are breaking the Senate Judiciary Committee rules to issue subpoenas as part of a witch hunt against Supreme Court justices they don’t like. pic.twitter.com/J4xquc8HED — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) November 30, 2023

WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham BLASTS Dem. Sen. Dick Durbin and Senate Democrats’ attempt to attack and undermine the Supreme Court: “I don’t buy anything you just said. I should be really blunt and direct: this is garbage!” pic.twitter.com/0KbSZnAUv7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 30, 2023

By completely disregarding a host of Senate rules to force an illegal vote on the subpoenas of private individuals, Dick Durbin makes Joe McCarthy look like a moderate. — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) November 30, 2023

Lindsey Graham is NOT happy with Senator Durbin.



"I hate this. I hate it more than you'll ever know!" pic.twitter.com/9nahMUzqvD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 30, 2023

.@SenatorDurbin is BLOCKING Senate Judiciary Republicans from being able to speak on several judicial nominees.



This is a gross violation of committee rules.



WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SZP1LcrgyI — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 30, 2023

Republicans on the Committee argue that because the vote was taken before noon, any subpoenas issued to Leo or Crow are invalid.

While Democrats voted to subpoena friends of conservative justices, Durbin blocked efforts to do the same for staff of liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor.