Here's the Latest Place the Biden Administration Wants to House Illegal Immigrants

The catastrophic illegal immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border with Mexico continues, with no end in sight as false asylum claims pile up. Instead of finding ways to send illegal immigrants back to their home countries, the Biden administration is searching for new places inside the United States to house tens-of-thousands of new arrivals.

The latest proposal from the Department of Homeland Security includes housing illegal immigrants at airports.

"We are deeply disturbed by reports that the Federal Government is allowing for and encouraging the use of our Nation's airport infrastructure as temporary shelters for illegal immigrants. We adamantly oppose these ill-conceived plans that blatantly ignore the true crisis at hand and would inappropriately utilize America's infrastructure. Our Nation's airport infrastructure was built to facilitate commerce and transportation, not to serve as housing for unvetted and undocumented migrants. We request that you enforce public airport grant assurances and reject such plans," Republican members of the House Subcommittee on Aviation wrote in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Tuesday.

"Unsatisfied with the indignity of our unsecure southern border and incapable of dealing with the effect its failed policies have had, turning every state into a border state, this Administration is now reportedly proposing to transform our Nation's airports into migrant camps," the letter continues. "The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed housing 60,000 migrants at four public airports and various other facilities in New York and New Jersey."

"These airports and their communities rightfully fear being transformed into larger versions of Chicago 'Hare International Airport, which has reportedly converted portions of its terminal into a shelter for hundreds of migrants. At a time when the Administration is proposing higher screening requirements on known airline crewmembers due to security risks, we are extremely concerned about the lack of regard for security risks posed by housing thousands of unknown persons at airports, many of which support passenger air service and host sensitive military facilities," the lawmakers state.

The new DHS proposal comes after a number of Democratic mayors and governors pleaded with the Biden administration for help as city hotels, especially in New York, have become completely overrun with illegal immigrants.

