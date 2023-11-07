Iran Keeps Attacking U.S. Troops in the Middle East
Israel's Invasion of Gaza Could Be Just the Beginning
Man With an AR-15 Rifle Arrested Near Capitol Building
LIVE RESULTS: Pivotal Off-Year Elections
Amid Layoffs a Taylor Swift Reporter Finds Work
Coddling Genocide - The Mark of Our Neutered Media Complex
Threats of Violence Made Against UPenn Jewish Community. Here's How the University Respond...
'This Is Just Getting Embarrassing': Zelenskyy Now Begging for US Loans
Yikes! More Democrats Call on Biden to Step Down
Fentanyl Designed to Look Like Heart-Shaped Candy Seized in $8 Million Drug Bust,...
Private University Bans Pro-Palestine Organization
House Moves Forward With Resolution to Censure Rashida Tlaib
Meta Ignored Warnings About Instagram’s Harm to Teens, Whistleblower Claims
White House on Border Crisis Terrorism Threat: We Got This
Tipsheet

Here's the Latest Place the Biden Administration Wants to House Illegal Immigrants

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 07, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The catastrophic illegal immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border with Mexico continues, with no end in sight as false asylum claims pile up. Instead of finding ways to send illegal immigrants back to their home countries, the Biden administration is searching for new places inside the United States to house tens-of-thousands of new arrivals.

Advertisement

The latest proposal from the Department of Homeland Security includes housing illegal immigrants at airports. 

"We are deeply disturbed by reports that the Federal Government is allowing for and encouraging the use of our Nation's airport infrastructure as temporary shelters for illegal immigrants. We adamantly oppose these ill-conceived plans that blatantly ignore the true crisis at hand and would inappropriately utilize America's infrastructure. Our Nation's airport infrastructure was built to facilitate commerce and transportation, not to serve as housing for unvetted and undocumented migrants. We request that you enforce public airport grant assurances and reject such plans," Republican members of the House Subcommittee on Aviation wrote in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Tuesday. 

"Unsatisfied with the indignity of our unsecure southern border and incapable of dealing with the effect its failed policies have had, turning every state into a border state, this Administration is now reportedly proposing to transform our Nation's airports into migrant camps," the letter continues. "The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed housing 60,000 migrants at four public airports and various other facilities in New York and New Jersey."

Recommended

Netanyahu Unveils Israel's New Security Role in Post-Hamas Gaza Matt Vespa
Advertisement

 "These airports and their communities rightfully fear being transformed into larger versions of Chicago 'Hare International Airport, which has reportedly converted portions of its terminal into a shelter for hundreds of migrants. At a time when the Administration is proposing higher screening requirements on known airline crewmembers due to security risks, we are extremely concerned about the lack of regard for security risks posed by housing thousands of unknown persons at airports, many of which support passenger air service and host sensitive military facilities," the lawmakers state.

The new DHS proposal comes after a number of Democratic mayors and governors pleaded with the Biden administration for help as city hotels, especially in New York, have become completely overrun with illegal immigrants. 


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Netanyahu Unveils Israel's New Security Role in Post-Hamas Gaza Matt Vespa
A Virginia Democrat Recorded Something Rather Odd Matt Vespa
Squad: It's Super 'Dangerous' to Criticize Us, You Guys Guy Benson
The Metaphor Being Used for Joe Biden's 2024 Campaign Is Not a Good One Matt Vespa
LIVE RESULTS: Pivotal Off-Year Elections Spencer Brown
Threats of Violence Made Against UPenn Jewish Community. Here's How the University Responded. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Netanyahu Unveils Israel's New Security Role in Post-Hamas Gaza Matt Vespa
Advertisement