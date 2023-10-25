Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
Commandant of the US Marine Corps Issued a Dire Warning to the Terrorists
Oversight Committee Demands Jamie Raskin Apologize for Lying About Evidence Against Biden
Biden Orders 'Lowest Possible Retaliation' Against Iranian Facilities for Attacks on U.S....
Key Inflation Gauge Brings More Bad Economic News
Premodern Diversity vs. Civilizational Unity
Rodeo Events: The Far Left's Latest Target
Suspect in Murder of Maryland Judge Found Dead
Law Student Who Lost Her Job Offer After Blaming Israel for Hamas Attack...
Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings
Here’s How One California City Responded to Hamas’ Attack on Israel
Jake Tapper's New Argument Against Lockdowns Is Rock Solid. There's Just One Problem.
Tipsheet

Biden Stumbles Over Question About Americans Wounded by Iranian Attacks

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 25, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Speaking to reporters during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Rose Garden Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden was asked about a number of attacks launched on U.S. forces in recent days, injuring 24 U.S. service members stationed throughout the Middle East. A U.S. contractor died of a heart attack after coming under heavy rocket fire on Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq . 

Advertisement

Biden stumbled through his response and at one point said "well, anyway." 

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports Hamas terrorists who entered Israel on October 7, killing 33 Americans and more than 1400 Israelis, trained in Iran.

"In the weeks leading up to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, hundreds of the Palestinian Islamist militant group’s fighters received specialized combat training in Iran, according to people familiar with intelligence related to the assault," the paper reports. "Roughly 500 militants from Hamas and an allied group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, participated in the exercises in September, which were led by officers of the Quds Force, the foreign-operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the people said. Senior Palestinian officials and Iranian Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani, the head of Quds Force, also attended, they said." 

Recommended

Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
Advertisement

At least 10 Americans are still being held hostage by the terrorist group in the Gaza Strip. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the Jewish Hostages Guy Benson
Premodern Diversity vs. Civilizational Unity Victor Davis Hanson
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings Madeline Leesman
Commandant of the US Marine Corps Issued a Dire Warning to the Terrorists Matt Vespa
One Part of Newly-Elected Speaker Mike Johnson’s Speech Really Triggered the Left Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
Advertisement