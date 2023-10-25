Biden Stumbles Over Question About Americans Wounded by Iranian Attacks

Speaking to reporters during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Rose Garden Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden was asked about a number of attacks launched on U.S. forces in recent days, injuring 24 U.S. service members stationed throughout the Middle East. A U.S. contractor died of a heart attack after coming under heavy rocket fire on Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq .

Biden stumbled through his response and at one point said "well, anyway."

BIDEN: "We have had troops in the region since 9/11 to go after ISIS and prevent its reassur—reemergence in, in both, well, anyway, in the region." pic.twitter.com/X2hNWi3S7y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports Hamas terrorists who entered Israel on October 7, killing 33 Americans and more than 1400 Israelis, trained in Iran.

"In the weeks leading up to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, hundreds of the Palestinian Islamist militant group’s fighters received specialized combat training in Iran, according to people familiar with intelligence related to the assault," the paper reports. "Roughly 500 militants from Hamas and an allied group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, participated in the exercises in September, which were led by officers of the Quds Force, the foreign-operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the people said. Senior Palestinian officials and Iranian Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani, the head of Quds Force, also attended, they said."

At least 10 Americans are still being held hostage by the terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.