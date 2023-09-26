There's an Update on Biden's Health Status
Tipsheet

Major Media Mogul Headed to See the Disaster at the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 26, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Elon Musk, the owner of giant social media platform "X" (formerly known as Twitter), is headed to the U.S. southern border with Mexico as the illegal immigration crisis continues to get worse by the hour. 

"Should be an interesting visit," Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, who represents Congressional District 23 along the border, tells Townhall

In recent days Musk has expressed concern and outrage over the ongoing catastrophe, which is playing out at the border and in cities across the country. He also lamented a lack of media coverage and vowed to amplify the situation with his platform. 

Meanwhile, the Texas National Guard continues efforts to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the country while the White House refuses to put a cap on the number of people entering unlawfully. 

