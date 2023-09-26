Major Media Mogul Headed to See the Disaster at the Border

Elon Musk, the owner of giant social media platform "X" (formerly known as Twitter), is headed to the U.S. southern border with Mexico as the illegal immigration crisis continues to get worse by the hour.

I spoke with Rep Tony Gonzales tonight – he confirmed that it is a serious issue.



They are being overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers – just hit an all-time high and still growing!



Am going to visit Eagle Pass later this week to see what’s going on for myself. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2023

"Should be an interesting visit," Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, who represents Congressional District 23 along the border, tells Townhall.

In recent days Musk has expressed concern and outrage over the ongoing catastrophe, which is playing out at the border and in cities across the country. He also lamented a lack of media coverage and vowed to amplify the situation with his platform.

This is a severe crisis https://t.co/9JHpAQX2ma — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2023

Strange that there is almost no legacy media coverage of this.



About 2 million people – from every country on Earth – are entering through the US southern border every year.



The number is rising rapidly, yet no preventive action is taken by the current administration. https://t.co/EF7HTS1ktT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2023

Meanwhile, the Texas National Guard continues efforts to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the country while the White House refuses to put a cap on the number of people entering unlawfully.