KJP Tries to Explain Why Biden Repeated a Story During a Campaign Event

During a campaign event in New York City this week, President Joe Biden told a story -- one he has told before -- about why he decided to run for president in 2020. He told the story to supporters and then told it again, almost word for word, prompting questions about his cognitive decline.

Advertisement

"I became a professor there, and we also had a Domestic Policy Institute at the University of Delaware. And that’s what I did. But then, along came Charlottesville. You may remember it in 2017. And, you know, these guys walking out of the woods, carrying torches -- literally, carrying torches," Biden first said.

Minutes later, he told the story again.

"And -- and then at the University of Delaware, they set up a -- they set up, at the University of Delaware, Biden Domestic Policy Institute. And so, I was -- I was occupied. And that's what I did," he repeated. "But then along came, in August of 2017, Charlottesville, Virginia. You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches."

During the daily briefing Friday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked about the repetition and had a hard time giving a clear answer about why it happened.

KJP: Joe Biden was “speaking from his heart” when he forgot that he had just told the story he was telling. pic.twitter.com/cC5xkPGq0P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2023

Meanwhile a majority of voters, including Democrats, believe Biden is incapable of serving a second term.