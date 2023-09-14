McCarthy Slams Biden's Pressure on Media as an 'Act of Desperation'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is slamming the White House for pressuring media to go after Republicans rather than scrutinize President Joe Biden and his business partnership with his son, Hunter.

Advertisement

"Corporate media has a political bias. It’s a fact of life. Remember when they did everything they could to bury the Hunter Biden laptop story?," McCarthy's office released in a statement Thursday. "Still, it’s a true act of desperation for the Biden White House to give the media marching orders. That’s exactly what happened yesterday when the White House Counsel’s Office delivered a message to news organizations demanding the media “ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans.”

"The takeaway was clear: do Biden’s bidding, or else," they continued. "Just think, if the Biden administration is that eager to order independent media organizations to paper over the facts, how much easier would it have been for them to signal to the Department of Justice how to handle Hunter Biden’s case? After its loss in court on Friday, you’d think the White House would have learned its lesson about silencing speech. When it comes to Washington, Americans deserve truth and transparency—nothing less."

On Wednesday the White House Counsel's Office sent a lengthy, 14-page memo to reporters with directives about how reporters should cover the coming impeachment inquiry of President Biden.

"It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies," the White House advised. "For years, Republicans in Congress have tried to muddy the waters by attracting media coverage of their allegations, and as they choose to move forward with impeachment, it is the responsibility of the independent press to treat their claims with the appropriate scrutiny. Covering impeachment as a process story – Republicans say X, but the White House says Y – is a disservice to the American public who relies on the independent press to hold those in power accountable."

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre is refusing to answer questions about the impeachment inquiry and punting all questions.