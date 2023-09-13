White House Demands the Media Attack Republicans Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry

On Tuesday House Speaker Kevin McCarthy officially announced the launch of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden's shady "Biden brand" business partnership with his son, Hunter Biden.

"We have found that President Biden did lie about his own knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings," McCarthy said during a press conference. "Bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden's family members and associates through various shell companies."

"Even a trusted FBI informant has alleged a bribe to the Biden family," he continued.

The White House is on the defensive and lashing out in a lengthy memo published Wednesday. In it, Biden administration officials attack the media and demand reporters turn away from inquiring about President Joe Biden to instead focus on Republicans. From the document:

It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies. When even House Republican members are admitting that there is simply no evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong, much less impeachable, that should set off alarm bells for news organizations. For years, Republicans in Congress have tried to muddy the waters by attracting media coverage of their allegations, and as they choose to move forward with impeachment, it is the responsibility of the independent press to treat their claims with the appropriate scrutiny. Covering impeachment as a process story – Republicans say X, but the White House says Y – is a disservice to the American public who relies on the independent press to hold those in power accountable. House Republican leaders should be held accountable for the fact that they are lurching toward impeachment over allegations that are not only unfounded but, in virtually all cases, have been actively disproven – including by witnesses and documents in their own investigations, as well as years-old congressional probes and even the former President’s first impeachment inquiry. As you begin to cover the House GOP’s impeachment push more intensely, enclosed you will find a 14-page appendix that comprehensively addresses the 7 key lies House Republicans are suggesting they are basing an impeachment on. We hope this document helps provide you with factual information useful in your reporting on their unprecedented, unfounded claims underlying an impeachment inquiry without any evidence of wrongdoing.

The White House is in damage control mode with claims the impeachment inquiry is being launched without evidence. In fact, the narrative on what defines evidence is also rapidly changing as the case against Joe Biden continues to mount.

Notice how he self corrects from “no evidence” to “no direct evidence”. He’s a rookie Schiff and still hasn’t lost the lawyer’s compulsion for precision. There might not be a check signed by a Ukrainian oligarch with Joe’s name on it, but Dan knows that’s not the way these… https://t.co/2YSS9CNEN4 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 11, 2023



