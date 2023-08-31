Republicans Issue an Important Reminder to Dems As They Continue to Attack Clarence Thomas

Republicans are coming to the defense of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas once again as the left and their allies in the media continue false and unrelenting attacks on his character.

"The Left has been out to get Justice Clarence Thomas for over 30 years. They started before he was even confirmed. Despite their baseless attacks, he has not stopped standing up for the rule of law and the Constitution. He is a threat to the radical progressives' agenda because he openly defies them and he cannot be intimidated. We pray for Justice Thomas and his family and thank him for his decades of faithful service to our nation," Congressmen Jim Jordan, Chip Roy and Mike Johnson released in a statement Thursday.

In light of recent attacks against Justice Thomas, I joined my friends @Jim_Jordan & @chiproytx in a statement of support. We have to stand with courageous conservatives like Justice Thomas, as he works every day to uphold the Constitution & preserve our fundamental freedoms. pic.twitter.com/8uzVYFoNBG — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) August 31, 2023

They're right.

Who could forget the Democrats' "high tech lynching" of Thomas during his confirmation hearings in 1991. They tried to get Thomas to drop out of the process by smearing his character. Then Democratic Senator Joe Biden led the charge but was unsuccessful.

"I think that this today is a travesty. I think that it is disgusting. I think that this hearing should never occur in America. This is a case in which this sleaze, this dirt was searched for by staffers of members of this committee was then leaked to the media and this committee and this body validated it and displayed it in primetime over our entire nation," Thomas said to the Senate Judiciary Committee. "The Supreme Court is not worth it. No job is worth it. I am not here for that. I am here for my name. My family. My life and my integrity."

"This is a circus. It's a national disgrace and from my standpoint as a black American, as far as I'm concerned it is a high tech lynching for uppity blacks who in anyway deign to think for themselves, to do for themselves, to have different ideas. And it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you. You will be lynched, destroyed, charicatured by a committee of the U.S, Senate rather than hung from a tree," he continued.

Thomas famously said he would rather die than withdraw from the process.

