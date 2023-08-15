Why the Georgia Indictment is More Dangerous for Trump

As Spencer covered late Monday night, former President Donald Trump and a number of individuals -- including attorneys -- who worked to obtain recounts in Georgia after the 2020 presidential election, have been indicted.

BREAKING: Georgia Grand Jury Indicts Trump, Giuliani, Meadows, and More



Read the full 98-page indictment at @townhallcom: https://t.co/Wppfp5GQmK — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 15, 2023

As George Washington Law Professor Jonathan Turley points out, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is charging Trump with pretty much everything she could come up with.

The scope of the alleged conspiracy is massive. Indeed, every call, speech, and tweet appears a criminal step in the conspiracy. District Attorney Fani Willis appears to have elected to charge everything and everyone and let God sort them out. https://t.co/T7RzCJbljR — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 15, 2023

Trump has vowed he won't take a plea deal and the felony charges are extensive -- and many argue, absurd. The charges are also more dangerous -- if convicted -- because they are state charges, not federal, which means he can't pardon himself if he were to win back the White House. A Republican president can't help him either and there's no doubt the Democrats are happy to see him rot in jail.

If he were to seek a pardon in Georgia, the law requires those convicted on charges to serve time before being eligible.

To qualify for a Pardon for offenses other than sex offenses which require you to be listed on Georgia’s Sex Offender Registry:

You must have completed all sentence(s) at least five (5) years prior to applying.

You must have lived a law-abiding life during the five (5) years prior to applying.

You cannot have any pending charges.

All fines must be paid in full.

Trump's position is a precarious one as he battles the Georgia indictment, an indictment in New York City and two others handed down by the feds.