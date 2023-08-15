Is This the Most Absurd Trump Indictment Yet?

Spencer had it last night: Donald Trump has been indicted a fourth time. This new charge stems from Georgia’s 2020 election interference probe. It’s a RICO case, and it’s the final stage of this ghastly legal metamorphosis the Left has embodied to go after their political opponents. The first indictment was over hush payments to a porn star that the Manhattan district attorney’s office argues could have tilted the election if it were adequately disclosed. The second revolves around Trump’s handling of classified aerials. The third relates to his actions on January 6. And this fourth is based on—well, this:

In all, the grand jury handed up a 98-page indictment against Trump as well as a handful of his allies including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis on an array of charges related to their conduct in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. For Trump specifically, the grand jury voted to indict the former president on 13 counts: Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings Filing False Documents Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer False Statements and Writings Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer False Statements and Writings The full indictment listing Trump and 18 of his allies along with a total of 41 counts against them…

But when you dig into the weeds here—it’s tragically absurd. On one charge, they cite Trump urging his supporters to watch One America News (OAN) regarding the 2020 returns. The man told people to watch television, and these clowns determined that to be criminal.



