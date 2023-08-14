White House Tries to Clean Up Biden's Lack of Commentary on Maui Devastation
White House Sticks to the Narrative After Hunter Biden Special Counsel

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 14, 2023 3:45 PM
On Monday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre entered the Brady Briefing room for the first time since Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as Special Counsel to further investigate Hunter Biden. Garland's announcement came last Friday while Biden was on vacation and staying in his $5 million beach house. 

When pressed by reporters about the Special Counsel and what Weiss may find, Jean Pierre insisted President Biden has "never been in business with his son."

"Being in business" is a narrative shift after Biden aides, and Biden himself, said for years there was never any discussion with Hunter Biden -- or his partners -- about his overseas business deals. 

Testimony from former Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski contradicts that claim. 

New and recent testimony from Biden business parter Devon Archer also debunks President Biden's statements. 

