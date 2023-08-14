White House Sticks to the Narrative After Hunter Biden Special Counsel

On Monday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre entered the Brady Briefing room for the first time since Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as Special Counsel to further investigate Hunter Biden. Garland's announcement came last Friday while Biden was on vacation and staying in his $5 million beach house.

When pressed by reporters about the Special Counsel and what Weiss may find, Jean Pierre insisted President Biden has "never been in business with his son."

REPORTER: "Can you say with certainty that David Weiss isn't going to unearth any connections between the president and his son's business dealings?"



JEAN-PIERRE: "The president was not in business with his son. That still stands." pic.twitter.com/g99aWCMNlU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2023

"Being in business" is a narrative shift after Biden aides, and Biden himself, said for years there was never any discussion with Hunter Biden -- or his partners -- about his overseas business deals.

Testimony from former Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski contradicts that claim.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

New and recent testimony from Biden business parter Devon Archer also debunks President Biden's statements.

TUCKER: "There's no corruption here at all. This is totally normal. Joe Biden had no role whatsoever in in his son's business or knowledge of it? That seems false."



DEVON ARCHER: "That's categorically false. He was aware of Hunter's business. He met with Hunter's business… pic.twitter.com/m7RVzyQrZn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2023



