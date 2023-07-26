After Chaotic Court Day for Hunter, the White House Can't Get Its Story...
Hunter Biden Is Still Under Criminal Investigation, and Now We Know What for
Top Conservative Tells Senate Democrats to Pound Sand With Their SCOTUS Witch Hunt
McConnell Addresses Concerns After Freezing Up at Press Conference
The Federal Reserve Just Hiked Interest Rates Again
We've Got Another Update on the Hunter Biden Plea Deal
Bringing You REAL News for 28 Years
Joe Biden: Gun Laws For Thee, Not For My Son
'The Border Is Not Open': Ridiculous Moments From Mayorkas' Congressional Hearing
Republican Pledge: No More Talking About Trump
New Survey Has Some 'Really Troublesome' News for Biden
Left-Wing School Board Association Caught Promoting Race-Based Affinity Groups for Members
Ohioans Will Vote on Radical Pro-Abortion Amendment in November
Is Joe Manchin Going to Be That Spoiler in 2024?
Tipsheet

We’ve Got the Details of Hunter Biden’s New ‘Conditions of Release’

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 26, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Following Wednesday's anything-but-expected outcome while standing before U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, Hunter Biden received new "conditions of release" after he plead not guilty to tax and firearm charges he previously expected to plead guilty to in order to receive his slap-on-the-wrist sweetheart deal from prosecutors. 

According to the filing posted to the federal docket, Hunter must abide by the following conditions to keep up his end of the release bargain:

(1) The defendant must not violate federal, state, or local law while on release.

(2) The defendant must cooperate in the collection of a DNA sample if it is authorized by 34 U.S.C. § 40702.

(3) The defendant must advise the court or the pretrial services office or supervising officer in writing before making any change of residence or telephone number.

(4) The defendant must appear in court as required and, if convicted, must surrender as directed to serve a sentence that the court may impose.

(5) The defendant must sign an Appearance Bond, if ordered.

In addition to these conditions, Judge Noreika also ordered Hunter Biden to "submit to supervision by and report for supervision to the Central District of California," "continue or actively seek employment," and to "communicate in writing all international travel plans and provide supporting documentation, if requested." 

What's more, Hunter and is prohibited from possessing a "firearm, destructive device, or other weapon," using alcohol "at all," and using or unlawfully possessing "a narcotic drug or other controlled substances...unless prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner."

Recommended

Hunter Biden Is Still Under Criminal Investigation, and Now We Know What for Katie Pavlich

To back up those prohibitions, the judge ordered Hunter to "submit to testing for a prohibited substance if required by the pretrial services office or supervising officer" which "may be used with random frequency and may include urine testing, the wearing of a sweat patch, a remote alcohol testing system, and/or any form of prohibited substance screening or testing."


Hunter must also, "if directed by the pretrial services office or supervising officer," participate in a "program of inpatient or outpatient substance abuse therapy or counseling."

That means Hunter Biden is now, potentially, subject to random testing to ensure compliance with his conditions of release which, again, prohibit any consumption of alcohol or use of illicit drugs. 

Not for nothing, Hunter Biden lawyer Kevin Morris was spotted last week at his Los Angeles home taking a hit from a bong while Hunter was visiting.


Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hunter Biden Is Still Under Criminal Investigation, and Now We Know What for Katie Pavlich
CNN Shellshocked As Hunter's Plea Deal Disintegrates Before Their Eyes Spencer Brown
Jonathan Turley Explains Why There's 'Panic Setting In' for Democrats Over Hunter Biden Leah Barkoukis
McConnell Addresses Concerns After Freezing Up at Press Conference Spencer Brown
BREAKING: Hunter Biden's Sweetheart Plea Deal 'Falling Apart' in Court Katie Pavlich
They So Want Climate Change to Be a Thing Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Hunter Biden Is Still Under Criminal Investigation, and Now We Know What for Katie Pavlich