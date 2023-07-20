There's Big Poll Movement in the GOP Primary
It's Even Worse Than We Thought: New Details on Pentagon's Abortion Tourism Revealed
Grassley Releases Form FBI Wanted Hidden Showing Biden's Alleged Bribery Scheme
It Looks Like an NFL Player Had His Charity Golf Event After All...
Dem Claims RFK Jr. — Out of All the Kennedys — Brings Shame...
The Historic Payout NYC Could Give to Arrested BLM Protesters
Liberals' Attempt to Cancel Jason Aldean's New Song Isn't Going Too Well
Here's What NYC Is Telling Migrants at the Border in New Flyers
The Major Points Missed in Condemning MTG's Display of Hunter Biden's Photos
FDA Approves the First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill
Jason Aldean 'Controversy:' His Song Is Anti-Lawlessness Protest Art
How the FBI Responded When Twitter Asked If Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Real
California Extends Its State-Funded Travel Ban Over Several States' ‘Anti-LGBTQ+’ Laws
Former ICE Director Exposes Biden's June Border Stats
Tipsheet

Adam Schiff Protégé Admits Key Fact About Joe and Hunter Biden

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 20, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former Adam Schiff staffer and protégé Dan Goldman, who now serves as a U.S. Congressman from New York, inadvertantly exposed a repeated lie told by President Joe Biden about his knowledge or involvement with Hunter Biden's foreign and shady business dealings. 

"That is true, Hunter Biden does try and do business," Goldman said during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday.

Goldman's statement came in reaction to testimony from IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, who said Hunter Biden discussed efforts to get into business with his father. 

President Joe Biden has long maintained he "never" spoke to his son about his business dealings. The facts, including email traffic showing Hunter asking for office keys to be made for himself and his father, in addition to photos of Joe Biden with Hunter's other business partners, prove otherwise. Not to mention Hunter's direct admission he repeatedly discussed business with his father. 

Recommended

Grassley Releases Form FBI Wanted Hidden Showing Biden's Alleged Bribery Scheme Spencer Brown

White House officials, including Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, still refuse to discuss the matter. 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Grassley Releases Form FBI Wanted Hidden Showing Biden's Alleged Bribery Scheme Spencer Brown
There's Big Poll Movement in the GOP Primary Katie Pavlich
Ukraine and Cocaine Kurt Schlichter
How the FBI Responded When Twitter Asked If Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Real Rebecca Downs
Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Joe Biden During IRS Whistleblower Hearing Matt Vespa
Why Is Nancy Pelosi Still in Congress? Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Grassley Releases Form FBI Wanted Hidden Showing Biden's Alleged Bribery Scheme Spencer Brown