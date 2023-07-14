Costco Slaps Bud Light With the 'Star of Death'
Tipsheet

Biden Makes 'Unconscionable' Move for Ukraine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 14, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, POOL

On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden ordered 3000 U.S. military "selected reserve and certain members of the Individual Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to active duty," deploying them to eastern Europe in an effort to "issue deterrence" to Russian forces in Ukraine. 

"I hereby authorize the Secretary of Defense, and the Secretary of Homeland Security with respect to the Coast Guard when it is not operating as a service in the Navy, under their respective jurisdictions, to order to active duty any units, and any individual members not assigned to a unit organized to serve as a unit of the Selected Reserve, or any member in the Individual Ready Reserve mobilization category and designated as essential under regulations prescribed by the Secretary concerned, not to exceed 3,000 total members at any one time, of whom not more than 450 may be members of the Individual Ready Reserve, as they deem necessary, and to terminate the service of those units and members ordered to active duty," Biden ordered

So, what does this mean? 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

