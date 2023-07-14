Biden Makes 'Unconscionable' Move for Ukraine

On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden ordered 3000 U.S. military "selected reserve and certain members of the Individual Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to active duty," deploying them to eastern Europe in an effort to "issue deterrence" to Russian forces in Ukraine.

"I hereby authorize the Secretary of Defense, and the Secretary of Homeland Security with respect to the Coast Guard when it is not operating as a service in the Navy, under their respective jurisdictions, to order to active duty any units, and any individual members not assigned to a unit organized to serve as a unit of the Selected Reserve, or any member in the Individual Ready Reserve mobilization category and designated as essential under regulations prescribed by the Secretary concerned, not to exceed 3,000 total members at any one time, of whom not more than 450 may be members of the Individual Ready Reserve, as they deem necessary, and to terminate the service of those units and members ordered to active duty," Biden ordered.

So, what does this mean?

It means the Ukraine offensive against Russia failed, so Biden is sending 3,450 more troops to a military deterrence exercise called Atlantic Resolve (primarily in Poland). He’s getting those troops by activating people in the Reserves and IRR. — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) July 13, 2023

More good news for military recruiting and retention!



FYI, IRR means veterans, people who used to serve in the military, but no longer do. Basically a military roster of former troops, who now have civilian jobs & civilian lifestyles. https://t.co/rEgmkQiX2j — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) July 13, 2023





It’s unconscionable that Biden is calling up IRR (individual ready reserve troops) for deployment to Europe.



These troops are out of the military and have civilian lives now.



The IRR is meant for wartime when the nation needs troops to defend itself. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) July 13, 2023

🧵 1. I’ve been trying to figure out what this means. Bottom line up front: President Biden is arguably walking the U.S. up to the line of war and daring Russia to shoot first. https://t.co/582PurORr7 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 14, 2023







