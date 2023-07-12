Is the FBI Still Secretly Purchasing Location Data?
Wray Reveals How Often the FBI Gets Bank Records Without a Warrant

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 12, 2023 12:00 PM
Testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning, FBI Director Christopher Wray was pressed on how often the Bureau receives private bank records, specific to firearm and ammunition purchases, without a warrant. 

Under questioning from Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, Wray revealed the FBI receives private banking information "all of the time."

"Bank of America, with no legal process, gave to the FBI gun purchase records with no geographical boundaries for anyone who was a customer. We've got an email where it says the FBI gave the search queries to Bank of America," Massie explained. 

Wray tried to explain the information is turned over when criminal activity is suspected, but firearm and ammunition purchases by lawful Americans are not illegal or suspicious. In fact, they're constitutionally protected by the Second Amendment. 

Last month Massie, in partnership with Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, sent a letter to number of bank CEOs asking if they were also engaged in the same information partnership with the FBI. 

A slew of other banks may have also turned over private customer information requested by the FBI without a warrant. Those banks include Citigroup, PNC Financial Services, JPMorgan Chase & Company, Truist, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bankcorp. 

"We are evaluating whether other financial institutions similarly provided federal law enforcement with private customer data with legal process." 

