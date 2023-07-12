Wray Reveals How Often the FBI Gets Bank Records Without a Warrant

Testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning, FBI Director Christopher Wray was pressed on how often the Bureau receives private bank records, specific to firearm and ammunition purchases, without a warrant.

Under questioning from Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, Wray revealed the FBI receives private banking information "all of the time."

"Bank of America, with no legal process, gave to the FBI gun purchase records with no geographical boundaries for anyone who was a customer. We've got an email where it says the FBI gave the search queries to Bank of America," Massie explained.

.@RepThomasMassie: "The Bank of America...gave to the FBI gun purchase records...for anybody that was a Bank of America customer. Is that true?!"



FBI DIRECTOR WRAY: "My understanding is that the institution in question shared information with us, as happens all the time." pic.twitter.com/CX1w7K2g5S — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2023

Wray tried to explain the information is turned over when criminal activity is suspected, but firearm and ammunition purchases by lawful Americans are not illegal or suspicious. In fact, they're constitutionally protected by the Second Amendment.

Bank of America gave a list to the FBI of anyone who used BofA credit/debit cards in the DC area between Jan 5-7th, 2021 - regardless of whether they participated in the events of Jan. 6th. pic.twitter.com/C0zBA1AGmy — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 18, 2023

Last month Massie, in partnership with Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, sent a letter to number of bank CEOs asking if they were also engaged in the same information partnership with the FBI.