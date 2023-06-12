Kirby Cleans Up White House Lies About China's Spying Plans in Cuba
Tipsheet

The FBI Bank Scandal Just Expanded

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 12, 2023

Bank of America may not be the only financial institution that voluntarily turned over mass amounts of customer data and transaction history to the FBI on and around January 6, 2021. 

According to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust Chairman Thomas Massie, a slew of other banks may have also turned over private customer information requested by the FBI without a warrant. Those banks include Citigroup, PNC Financial Services, JPMorgan Chase & Company, Truist, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bankcorp. 

"The Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government are conducting oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and its receipt of information about American citizens from private entities. An FBI whistleblower has disclosed that following the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Bank of America (BoA) provided the FBI—voluntarily and without any legal process—with a list of individuals who had made transactions in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area with a BoA credit or debit card between January 5 and January 7, 2021," Jordan and Massie wrote in a series of letters to executives at each bank. 

"Based on this information, we are evaluating whether other financial institutions similarly provided federal law enforcement with private customer data with legal process. We appreciate your full cooperation," they continued.  

Jordan and Massie have expanded their investigation into bank misconduct and are demanding a number of internal communication documents be turned over to the Committee.

"All documents and communications from January 1, 2021, to the present between or among [bank] officials, employees, or consultants and the FBI referring or relating to the provision of financial records to the FBI concerning the use of a [bank] product between January 5, 2021, and January 7, 2021, in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area," the letter states.

Bank executives were given a deadline of June 26, 2023 to voluntarily comply before receiving subpoenas for the information. 

