Kid Rock is Now Involved in the Case Against Hero Marine

Musician Kid Rock is weighing in on the case against hero Marine Daniel Penny, who has been charged with second degree manslaughter in New York City after saving countless lives on a subway train. Penny stopped a madman on the train who was threatening violence and death against fellow passengers. That man had been arrested 40 times prior to his demise.

"Mr. Penny is a hero. Alvin Bragg is a POS," Kid Rock wrote on Penny's legal defense fund page after donating $5000.

Rock is one of the top donors to the fund, along with Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy with $10,000 and podcaster Tim Pool, who donated $20,000. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is also bolstering Penny's defense as the fund blows past $2 million in total donations.

We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine... America’s got his back.

https://t.co/uQXZuT19Mo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) May 13, 2023

The National Police Association is also backing Penny.

NY subway good Samaritan Daniel Penny head held high, shoulders back. @ManhattanDA Alvin Bragg used the escorting officers, who had no choice, for a shameful photo op. Bragg has stopped good Samaritans from stopping criminals. Penny's defense fund is here https://t.co/ZDpzG5uqgC pic.twitter.com/nagRl5N9eA — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) May 13, 2023

Leftist District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has a history of charging good samaritans and individuals exercising self defense with crimes -- while allowing violent criminals to repeatedly roam free -- filed the charges last week.

During his arraignment in a New York City court room, Penny pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.