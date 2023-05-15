NYC Mayor Has Some Regrets About Being a Sanctuary City
Tipsheet

Kid Rock is Now Involved in the Case Against Hero Marine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 15, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

Musician Kid Rock is weighing in on the case against hero Marine Daniel Penny, who has been charged with second degree manslaughter in New York City after saving countless lives on a subway train. Penny stopped a madman on the train who was threatening violence and death against fellow passengers. That man had been arrested 40 times prior to his demise. 

"Mr. Penny is a hero. Alvin Bragg is a POS," Kid Rock wrote on Penny's legal defense fund page after donating $5000. 

Rock is one of the top donors to the fund, along with Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy with $10,000 and podcaster Tim Pool, who donated $20,000. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is also bolstering Penny's defense as the fund blows past $2 million in total donations. 

The National Police Association is also backing Penny. 

Leftist District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has a history of charging good samaritans and individuals exercising self defense with crimes -- while allowing violent criminals to repeatedly roam free -- filed the charges last week. 

During his arraignment in a New York City court room, Penny pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. 

