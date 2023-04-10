The FBI Tried to Get Informants Inside Catholic Churches
Oh, So That's Why Bud Light Decided to Destroy Its Brand

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 10, 2023 2:00 PM
Last week Dylan Mulvaney, a biological man who parades around as a "woman," made headlines after becoming a paid influencer and brand partner for Bud Light. Bud Light is owned by Anheuser-Busch. 

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said about the move. "From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

The decision was met with disbelief from actual Bud Light customers and drinkers. That disbelief quickly led to a boycott. 

Rockstar Kid Rock responded this way

Now, we're learning more about how the "rebranding" came to fruition and why. 


Tags: TRANSGENDER

