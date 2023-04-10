Oh, So That's Why Bud Light Decided to Destroy Its Brand

Last week Dylan Mulvaney, a biological man who parades around as a "woman," made headlines after becoming a paid influencer and brand partner for Bud Light. Bud Light is owned by Anheuser-Busch.

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said about the move. "From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

The decision was met with disbelief from actual Bud Light customers and drinkers. That disbelief quickly led to a boycott.

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/GOv3nThMoH — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 2, 2023

On March 31, Anheuser Busch had a $132.38 billion market cap



As of today, it’s now $128.4 billion



You know what that means?



The Woke Bud Light campaign has already shaved off nearly **$4 BILLION** in company value



Don’t let Dems lie to you - Conservative Boycotts WORK pic.twitter.com/xLGbs6F1MV — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 10, 2023

Rockstar Kid Rock responded this way.

Now, we're learning more about how the "rebranding" came to fruition and why.

Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing, doubles down on her extreme woke strategy to promote the “declining” American beer brand to “young people”, while smearing her former customers as “fratty and out of touch”.



How’s that working out for you, lady? @budlight pic.twitter.com/zNYKbMnZnu — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) April 9, 2023

One destroyed Silicon Valley Bank



The other destroyed Bud Light



Everything woke turns to shit pic.twitter.com/cjuEO9iGcA — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 10, 2023



