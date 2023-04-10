Leftism Is More Important Than Feminism
Biden Pushes Off Re-Election Announcement...Again
Law Professor Slaps Down AOC's Calls to Impeach Clarence Thomas
Biden Admin Was Caught 'Off Guard' Again by Classified Intel Leak
Mistrial? Will the Judge Presiding Over the Trump Case Face an Ethics Violation?
MSNBC Analyst: Pardon for Daniel Perry Tells BLM Protesters Their Lives Don't Matter
Catholic Biden Hits Priests With Cease and Desist Order
Immigrant TN Rep Says First Time He Was Called a Racial Slur Came...
Bill Barr Explains the Case Trump Should Be 'Most Concerned' About
From Global Warming to Global Cooling to Global Warming
Riley Gaines Responds to SFSU Official Who Praised 'Peaceful' Protesters That Violently As...
America Loses the Democrats' Dirty Game
Liberal State Moves One Step Closer to Banning Sporting Rifles
Should AOC Be Removed From Congress?
Tipsheet

Is the Biden Administration About to Ignore a Federal Court Ruling?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 10, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

The Biden administration is panicking over how to handle a ruling from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk late last week which revoked the FDA approval for mifepristone, the pill used for abortion. According to a 67-page ruling,  Kacsmaryk "argued that the FDA failed to evaluate the psychological and long-term medical effects of the abortion pill, which the agency had previously stated were safe and effective." The ruling goes into effect later this week unless there is an appeal from the Biden administration, which will no doubt be filed. 

"When you think about mifepristone, this is something that's been -- this is a drug that's been around for two decades. This is a drug that is -- that is used in 60 other countries.  Again, this is something that is an FDA authority," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said ahead of the ruling Friday afternoon. "We're going to prepare for all the different range of scenarios -- that's what I can promise the American people; that's what I can say here -- to ensure that the access to this drug for women -- that women have this access to this drug."

Fast forward to Sunday and Health and Human Service Secretary Xavier Becerra, an abortion fanatic, wouldn't rule out the administration ignoring Kacsmaryk's decision altogether.  

"Everything is on the table. The president said that way back when the Dobbs decision came out. Every option is on the table," Becerra said during an interview with CNN. "An appeals court, the Supreme Court, whatever court has to understand that this ruling by this one judge overturns not just access to mifepristone, but possibly any number of drugs."

Recommended

Should AOC Be Removed From Congress? Guy Benson

Meanwhile, prominent Democrats are urging President Biden and HHS to ignore the ruling. 


Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Should AOC Be Removed From Congress? Guy Benson
$4.7 Million in Small Amounts of Money Donated to Democrats – Apparently Without the Donors’ Knowledge Rachel Alexander
If They Are Not Calling You a Fascist, You’re Too Damn Soft Kurt Schlichter
As Bud Light Goes Woke, Customers Go Away Jeff Crouere
Liberal State Moves One Step Closer to Banning Sporting Rifles Madeline Leesman
Mistrial? Will the Judge Presiding Over the Trump Case Face an Ethics Violation? Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Should AOC Be Removed From Congress? Guy Benson