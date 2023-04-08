AOC, Democrats Urge Biden to 'Ignore’ Federal Court Abortion Pill Ruling

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY) demands that President Joe Biden ignore a Texas judge's ruling to halt the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

"I believe that the Biden administration should ignore this ruling," AOC said on CNN, adding that "deeply partisan" judges have "engaged in unprecedented and dramatic erosion of the legitimacy of the courts," calling the ruling "unfounded."

The woke squad member argued that when it comes to a ruling, it relies on enforcement, urging Biden to refrain from complying with Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's decision.

"It is up to the Biden administration to enforce, to choose whether or not to enforce a ruling," AOC continued.

However, CNN host Anderson Cooper questioned the Democrat, asking if we should live in a country where a government can ignore a federal court ruling. AOC defended her comments saying the judge's ruling was a "power grab."

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) made similar remarks, arguing that the Biden Administration can override Kacsmaryk's ruling for the abortion pill.

"There is no way this decision has a basis in law," Wyden said in a statement. "It is instead rooted in conservatives' dangerous and undemocratic takeover of our country's institutions. No matter what happens in seven days, I believe the Food and Drug Administration has the authority to ignore this ruling, which is why I'm again calling on President Biden and the FDA to do just that."

Wyden suggested pharmacies and doctors continue their jobs as if no ruling was ever made and "keep mifepristone accessible to women across America."

According to Kacsmaryk's 67-page ruling, he argued that the FDA failed to evaluate the psychological and long-term medical effects of the abortion pill, which the agency had previously stated were safe and effective.

The ban on mifepristone will not take effect for another week, giving higher courts time to consider the Biden administration's appeal.