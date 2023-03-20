The Norm Is Gone
Tipsheet

Leading Conservatives Issue Warning as Trump Indictment Allegedly Looms

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 20, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Over the weekend former President Donald Trump confirmed he expects to be indicted by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday. 

"THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN (sic) OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE."

"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK," he continued. "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" 

But while Trump called for protests, leading conservatives and attorneys who have worked on cases of January 6 defendants are issuing warnings not to take the bait. They're also sounding the alarm about what arrests could mean for the average person. 

John Kennedy Has Advice for Trump Supporters Upset With Possible Indictment Julio Rosas


