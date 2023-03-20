Leading Conservatives Issue Warning as Trump Indictment Allegedly Looms

Over the weekend former President Donald Trump confirmed he expects to be indicted by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday.

"THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN (sic) OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS. CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE."

"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK," he continued. "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

But while Trump called for protests, leading conservatives and attorneys who have worked on cases of January 6 defendants are issuing warnings not to take the bait. They're also sounding the alarm about what arrests could mean for the average person.

Protest is your God-Given RIGHT.

But please, do not get baited.

The left WORSHIPS violence, and uses it as a strategic tool. They are salivating over the idea of baiting you into violence so they can lock you up and burn the key. There’s nothing they want more. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 19, 2023

Good people want to help Trump. I know you mean well and your heart is pure. But getting arrested isn’t going to help him. And yes, I fully expect social unrest on the streets and arrests of protesters, followed by persecution. And yes, I spelled that right. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 18, 2023

Again, what’s happening to Trump is beyond injustice but do NOT go to a communist city to protest. And if you do, you better be a rapper cause that’s the only way you’re getting that pardon from him if he wins again.



This is abuse of his followers and I despise it. pic.twitter.com/vqc0Uofyct — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 20, 2023

FYI: The last time Trump’s biggest fans protested on his behalf, he left them all to rot in jail without so much as a penny from him in legal fees. Not a penny.



Shame on him for this. Do NOT go to a blue area and protest for this man. Ignore this. pic.twitter.com/dnwnC6Uvyd — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 18, 2023

If you are going to protest against Trump’s political persecution, be peaceful, smart, and self-police our movement



We all know Ray Epps is a Fed b/c people filmed him acting illegally



Do the same for other violent instigators and provocateurs



Bring GoPros



We will expose them — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 19, 2023



