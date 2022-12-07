AOC Is Under Investigation by the House Ethics Committee

The bipartisan House Ethics Committee revealed Wednesday Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation.

"Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee Rules 17A(b)(1)(A), 17A(c)(1), and 17A(j), the Acting Chairwoman and Acting Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics have jointly decided to extend the matter regarding Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which was transmitted to the Committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics on June 23, 2022," a statement released by the Committee says. "The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee."

"The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter following its organizational meeting and adoption of Committee Rules in the 118th Congress," the statement continues.

According to Forbes, Ocasio-Cortez maintains she did nothing unethical and works to ensure she is in compliance with House ethics rules.

“The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” the spokesperson said in a statement. Typically, when that office forwards an investigation, it is because the office has reason to believe an ethics law was broken.

AOC has been under scrutiny in the past for misuse of campaign funds. After attending the MET Gala in September 2021, where tickets for entry cost $35,000, speculation swirled about whether an investigation would be launched after a complaint was filed by the American Accountability Foundation.