We Told You the Truth About the Wuhan Lab Leak From the Beginning...
Biden White House Still in Denial About COVID-19 Lab Leak
The CCP Is Funding Private Schools in America. Republicans Want to Stop Them.
WaPo Fact-Check: Trump Can't Be Blamed for Ohio Train Derailment
Another Doctor Who Got Jabbed Multiple Times Loses It Over COVID Diagnosis
Mrs. Fetterman Left Her Ailing Husband to Go on Vacation
Is This the Beginning of the End of Elizabeth Warren's Beloved CFPB?
ABC News's David Muir Gets Credit for 'Asking the Tough Questions' as Joe...
'We Became a Hotel': AZ Hospital Pushed to the Limit Because of Illegal...
Stelter Still In Denial in Exile
Here's What Ronna McDaniel Is Making GOP Presidential Candidates Do to Participate in...
Publisher Backtracks ‘Woke’ Rewrite of Roald Dahl’s Classic Children’s Books
Parental Rights Group Exposes School District Hiding Students’ Gender Transitions From Par...
Woke Tales: Los Angeles Prosecutor Suspended for 'Misgendering' Child Molester and Accused...
Tipsheet

Does This New Investigation Signal the End of Pete Buttigieg?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 27, 2023 5:00 PM
Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is officially under investigation by the Office of the Inspector General after taking a series of private jet trips while conducting official government business. The investigation comes after Republican Senator Marco Rubio increased pressure on the agency to hold Buttigieg accountable. 

"On December 16, 2022, citing news reports regarding the Secretary of Transportation’s travel on Government aircraft, Senator Marco Rubio requested that we determine whether the Secretary’s use of Government aircraft for domestic and international travel complied with all applicable Federal regulations and DOT policies and procedures. Accordingly, we will conduct an audit to determine whether the Office of the Secretary complied with Federal regulations, policies, and procedures regarding executive travel on DOT aircraft," the Transportation OIG released in a memo Monday. "The audit will focus on official trips taken since January 31, 2017. We plan to begin this audit shortly and will contact your audit liaison to schedule an entrance conference. We will conduct our work at DOT headquarters and other sites as needed." 


Recommended

Why Are Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter

The investigation will reach back as far as 2017, when Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao held the position. 

On September 29, 2017, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was forced to resign after his private jet use. Them media classified the situation as a "scandal." 

Will Buttigieg also resign? Or will President Joe Biden let him slide. 

Up until now, Buttigieg claims he did nothing wrong by taking private transportation and his staff argues he saved taxpayers money by doing so. 




Tags: PETE BUTTIGIEG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Are Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter
Is This the Beginning of the End of Elizabeth Warren's Beloved CFPB? Spencer Brown
Mrs. Fetterman Left Her Ailing Husband to Go on Vacation Matt Vespa
Surprise: More Right-Wing 'Conspiracies' and 'Misinformation' Now Confirmed Guy Benson
Here's Why Pete Buttigieg's New Photo Op Is Raising Eyebrows Spencer Brown
We Told You the Truth About the Wuhan Lab Leak From the Beginning and Were Punished For It Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why Are Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter