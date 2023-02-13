After Barrage of 'Object' Shootdowns, Calls Grow Louder for Biden to Explain What's Going on

After a barrage of "object" shootdowns and FAA closures in recent days, the pressure is growing on President Joe Biden to explain to the American people what is happening over U.S. airspace.

U.S. fighter jets have shot down 3 objects over the past 3 days. NORAD and Pentagon officials told reporters Sunday night they won’t rule out more in the coming days. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 13, 2023

BREAKING: Michigan Congressman Jack Bergman tells Fox a U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet shot down a mysterious ‘octagonal’ object over Lake Huron with a Sidewinder missile earlier today. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 12, 2023

4 aircraft have been shot down by the U.S. in the last 8 days. We only know what one of them was, the Chinese balloon. Might be time for the President to give Americans some answers. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 13, 2023

Other than boasting about Biden ordering them to be shot down, the White House has given little detail about the "objects" in question.

Three objects have been shot down just over the weekend, forcing airspace closures over regions of our country, and Americans are getting updates via third parties.



Where is the Biden White House? Why haven’t they briefed the public? https://t.co/HsLLSPx8i6 — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is also failing to give helpful updates about the ongoing situation.

RELEASE THE GUN CAMERAS. Americans deserve nothing less than full transparency. https://t.co/J8VRfxVlm2 — Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) February 13, 2023

There has been a significant amount of activity just over the weekend and there are zero pertinent updates on @DeptofDefense social media accounts or website.



Why is the Pentagon not sharing unclassified updates directly with the American people? They deserve answers. https://t.co/GmYXmkp5Xl — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) February 12, 2023

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are expressing frustration over the lack of information from the administration.

As Ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, I demand that @POTUS and @DeptofDefense tell us what they know - and what they don’t - immediately. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 13, 2023

President Biden has no public events on his schedule Monday. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters in the afternoon.



