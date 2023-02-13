Biden Administration Issues New Security Warning About Russia
After Barrage of 'Object' Shootdowns, Calls Grow Louder for Biden to Explain What's Going on

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 13, 2023 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After a barrage of "object" shootdowns and FAA closures in recent days, the pressure is growing on President Joe Biden to explain to the American people what is happening over U.S. airspace. 

Other than boasting about Biden ordering them to be shot down, the White House has given little detail about the "objects" in question. 

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is also failing to give helpful updates about the ongoing situation. 

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are expressing frustration over the lack of information from the administration.

President Biden has no public events on his schedule Monday. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters in the afternoon. 


