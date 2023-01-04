Boebert: It's Time For Trump to Make a Call...to McCarthy

As of Wednesday afternoon, Republicans and Democrats have gone through multiple rounds of ballots for House Speaker without a winner. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is still in the race, refusing to drop out and Republican Byron Donalds was nominated as an alternative.

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump issued a statement supporting McCarthy and urged his defectors to get onboard with his candidacy.

“Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE ‘HOUSE’ TWICE!” Trump said on Truth Social. “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!”

Members of the defection aren't budging and Republican Lauren Boebert is urging Trump to call on McCarthy to drop out of the Speaker's race.

In remarks nominating Byron Donalds for House Speaker on the fifth ballot, Lauren Boebert says former President Trump "needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, 'sir, you do not have the votes, and it's time to withdraw'" to an audible reaction from the chamber. pic.twitter.com/FOWFbQMSrz — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Republican Matt Gaetz is calling McCarthy a squatter after he reportedly already moved his belongings into the Speaker's office.

The Speaker of the House Office in the Capitol is currently being occupied by Kevin McCarthy.



Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today.



I’m demanding answers from the Architect of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/AIZ8bFks6W — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 4, 2023



