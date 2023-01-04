A Volleyball Player Experienced a Cardiac Episode That Mirrored Damar Hamlin's Scary Injur...
Tipsheet

Gaetz Writes Letter to Architect of the Capitol About 'Squatter' Kevin McCarthy

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 04, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/John Raoux

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) penned a letter to the architect of the U.S. Capitol wondering why Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is occupying the speaker’s office after he lost three votes for the position.

“I write to inform you that the Speaker of the House Office located in the U.S. Capitol Building is currently occupied by Rep. Kevin McCarthy,” Gaetz wrote. 

“As of this morning, the 117th Congress adjourned sine die, and a Speaker from the 118th Congress has not been elected,” he continued. “After three undeciding votes, no member can lay claim to this office.”

Gaetz added: “What is the basis in law, House rule or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” 

Republicans adjourned for the day on Tuesday after McCarthy lost three consecutive votes for the speakership. The opposition to the California Republican grew by the third vote, with Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida joining the anti-McCarthy group. 

Several of Gaetz's colleagues have been critical of his opposition to McCarthy, including Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who said the tactic will "get another Pelosi elected Speaker." 


