Tipsheet

Kevin McCarthy Fails on Fourth Ballot in Quest to Become Speaker

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 04, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As the House of Representatives reconvened on Wednesday afternoon following Tuesday evening's adjournment following three unsuccessful attempts to elect a House Speaker, Republicans acknowledged that Democrats were getting a kick out of GOP Leader McCarthy's back-to-back-to-back failures in securing a majority threshold to become the new Speaker of the House. 

In a heavy dose of déjà vu, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to kick off the proceedings, raising the question of how many different ways Republican members can say essentially the same thing.

Gallagher's nomination of McCarthy was followed by Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), who again put forward Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

And, yet again, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) rose to nominate a Republican alternative to McCarthy. This time, Roy nominated Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds saying "this country needs a change" and "needs leadership that does not reflect this city, this town, that is badly broken."

Wednesday's fourth ballot, like the three previous rounds on Tuesday, quickly proved fruitless for McCarthy. Before the alphabetical roll call vote had cleared the "C" names, there were more than enough votes to derail the latest attempt to elect a House Speaker.

Ultimately, the fourth ballot led to the same outcome as Tuesday's previous three ballots: 201 votes for McCarthy, 212 for Jeffries, 20 members backed Donalds, and one member, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) voted "present" after previously supporting McCarthy.  

That is, almost nothing changed from Tuesday to Wednesday other than who the McCarthy alternative was.

The failed fourth ballot means that the House must now move on to a fifth ballot, although it's unclear what — if anything — would change between the fourth and fifth voting rounds. GOP leadership could again seek to adjourn to work on getting more votes, but that also proved fruitless overnight in the quest to secure the speaker's gavel for McCarthy — and saw an additional member choose not to support McCarthy by voting "present." 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

