Tipsheet

The Other Corruption the Twitter Files Expose

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 05, 2022 3:45 PM
Morry Gash

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson is reacting to the "Twitter files" by pointing out another kind of corruption they expose. 

"As troubling or maybe even more dangerous is the corruption that we've uncovered in federal law enforcement, our intelligence agencies as well as the complicit and corrupt media. Those I think are even larger stories that really threaten our democracy to a far greater extent," Johnson, who has been investigating the Biden family for years, said during an interview over the weekend. "There's a much much larger story here that's now being revealed."

Friday night and over the weekend newly minted Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk released emails pertaining to the censorship of information about the Hunter Biden laptop in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election. As emails reveal and as Musk has stated, the social media platform heavily influenced the election by banning accounts, censoring the information and making it unavailable to voters. 

Meanwhile, incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan plans to haul former intelligence officials James Clapper and John Brennan in for testimony about why they classified the laptop as "Russian disinformation." 

"The coordinated effort to suppress public dissemination of the serious allegations about Hunter Biden and the Biden family was a grave disservice to American citizens' informed participation in our democracy," Jordan wrote in a letter. "You can be assured that Committee Republicans will continue to examine this matter into the 118th Congress, including by compulsory process if necessary."


