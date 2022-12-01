Here's What Happened to an Iranian Man Who Celebrated the National Team's World...
Jim Jordan Plans to Haul Clapper and Brennan in for Testimony

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 01, 2022 2:00 PM
Susan Walsh

Congressman Jim Jordan, who will become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee in January, plans to force testimony from former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan over their false claims Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" was Russian disinformation. 

"On April 6, 2022, we wrote to you requesting documents and information about the public statement you signed in October 2020 that falsely implied the New York Post's reporting about Hunter Biden was the product of Russian disinformation. This statement served as a basis for partisan operatives to attempt to delegitimize allegations, as reported in the Post, that Hunter Biden had used the position and influence of his father for personal gain with the awareness of President Biden. The statement was part of a broader effort among national news organizations and social media companies to minimize and censor the Post's reporting—and thereby limit public awareness of the allegations—weeks before the 2020 presidential election," Jordan sent in a letter to Brennan Thursday. "You can be assured that Committee Republicans will continue to examine this matter into the 118th Congress, including by compulsory process if necessary."

"The coordinated effort to suppress public dissemination of the serious allegations about Hunter Biden and the Biden family was a grave disservice to American citizens' informed participation in our democracy," Jordan wrote in a separate letter to Clapper. 

Meanwhile, newly minted Twitter CEO Elon Musk has vowed to release internal conversations from former executives in the lead up and aftermath of censoring the laptop story on the social media platform.


