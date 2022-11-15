Biden Holds Emergency Meeting After Missile Enters NATO Territory
Tipsheet

Biden Holds Emergency Meeting After Missile Enters NATO Territory

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 15, 2022 8:50 PM
AP Photo/Vincent Thian

President Joe Biden convened an emergency meetings with G7 world leaders Tuesday night after a missile landed in a Polish town earlier in the day, killing three. Poland is part of NATO. Biden has repeatedly said "every inch" of NATO territory will be defended by the U.S. against the Russians. 

Before the meeting, Biden spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda about the incident. It is still unclear who is responsible for the missile, although officials say it was "Russian made."

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland and expressed deep condolences for the loss of life in Eastern Poland earlier this evening. President Duda described Poland’s ongoing assessment of the explosion that took place in the eastern part of the country near the border with Ukraine. President Biden offered full U.S support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation. President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO. The two leaders said that they and their teams should remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds," a White House readout of the call states. 

On Tuesday afternoon, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said details were still being investigated. 

"We've seen the reports out of Poland and are working with the Polish government to gather more information. Shortly after receiving these reports, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Chief of the National Security Bureau of Poland Jacek Siewiera," Watson said. "We cannot confirm the reports or any of the details at this time. We will determine what happened and what the appropriate next steps would be."

