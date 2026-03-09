VIP
VIP
VIP
VIP
Tipsheet

A New Poll Just Dropped in the GOP Texas Senate Primary. What Does it Show?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 09, 2026 7:45 PM
A New Poll Just Dropped in the GOP Texas Senate Primary. What Does it Show?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A new poll has been released on the state of the Republican primary in the Texas Senate race. President Donald Trump has signaled that an endorsement in the race may be coming soon, and that he would prefer that whoever he doesn’t select drop out from the race.

The poll from Texas Public Opinion Research has shown that Paxton is currently leading incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the race by an eight point margin. Should Trump choose to endorse Cornyn, Paxton would still enjoy a 1 point lead with 13 percent of potential voters still undecided. If Paxton were to receive the endorsement, Cornyn would be in deep trouble, as Paxton would have a 16 point advantage over Cornyn heading into their May 26 electoral bout. The poll claims a margin of error of about four percent.

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON TEXAS

Paxton has indicated that, per Trump’s suggestion, he would be willing to drop out of the race should the Senate suspend the silent filibuster in order to pass the SAVE America Act, an election integrity bill championed by Trump and the vast majority of Republicans. The race gained national eyeballs once again when Cornyn said that he would be willing to implement the talking filibuster to pass Trump’s legislative agenda in response to Paxton's suggestion of a deal.

Whoever comes out the victor in the heated race will take on the radical James Talarico in the general election in November.

