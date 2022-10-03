Media Bias

Florida Democrat Blows Up Another Media Narrative About DeSantis

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 03, 2022 1:15 PM
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is getting tons of praise from one Florida man who was overjoyed when a fuel truck showed up in his neighborhood. In response the man, a Democrat, said he plans to vote for DeSantis in November. 

Warning, language. 

"You keep hearing sh*t about DeSantis, but that gas is in Arcadia. I don't know about the rest of y'all but it's here in Arcadia so y'all know who we're voting for," he said. "I'm voting for DeSantis. And I'm a Democrat."

Eventually a woman standing by reminded him there were children around, prompting him to apologize for his language. 

As Julio reported earlier, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid compared DeSantis to an infamous segregationist after he issued a stark warning to looters.

Her attempts backfired spectacularly. 

Meanwhile, polling indicates DeSantis will cruise to victory in the Sunshine State. 

According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, Republican Ron DeSantis has a 49% to 41% edge in retaining his job as Florida’s governor over Democrat Charlie Crist.

The poll surveyed 669 likely Florida voters across the state and was conducted from Sept. 18-25.

