Florida Democrat Blows Up Another Media Narrative About DeSantis

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is getting tons of praise from one Florida man who was overjoyed when a fuel truck showed up in his neighborhood. In response the man, a Democrat, said he plans to vote for DeSantis in November.

Warning, language.

"You keep hearing sh*t about DeSantis, but that gas is in Arcadia. I don't know about the rest of y'all but it's here in Arcadia so y'all know who we're voting for," he said. "I'm voting for DeSantis. And I'm a Democrat."

Eventually a woman standing by reminded him there were children around, prompting him to apologize for his language.

Exactly. I think a lot of people could relate to what he is saying here. At the end of the day, it’s smart to vote for the person who is there for you and your community in a time of need, regardless of party. — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) October 3, 2022

As Julio reported earlier, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid compared DeSantis to an infamous segregationist after he issued a stark warning to looters.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”—segregationist Miami sheriff Walter E. Headley, 1967



Didn’t take DeSantis long to return to form.https://t.co/8FJKyzQY1G https://t.co/uS5jbrx29S — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) October 1, 2022

Her attempts backfired spectacularly.

Meanwhile, polling indicates DeSantis will cruise to victory in the Sunshine State.