Tipsheet

Iranian Regime's Latest Move Shows How Desperate It Has Become

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 09, 2026 3:15 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

The Iranian regime has escalated its crackdown on protesters after arresting several of the nation’s most high-profile reformist politicians and leaders.

The regime is accusing these figures of working with the United States and Israel to destabilize Iran amid nationwide protests that have been ongoing since late December. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s government has killed thousands of protesters and arrested several more.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has detained at least four senior members of the Reformist Front Coalition. These include Azar Mansouri, the coalition’s leader, former deputy foreign minister Mohsen Aminzadeh, former lawmaker Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, and spokesman Javad Emam.

Iranian officials said they had charged these individuals with trying to “disrupt the nation’s political and social stability” and working for foreign enemies during the protests. They say the leaders’ calls for change are part of a “Zionist- American plot,” The Washington Times reported.

This comes after the leaders called on Khamenei to resign and hand over power to a transitional governing authority.

The regime has continued its brutal tactics against protesters despite warnings from President Donald Trump and ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Meanwhile, the protests have continued to rock the nation even in the face of the regime’s violent suppression efforts. Iranian citizens have continued pouring into the streets to oppose the government and call for the ouster of the current regime.

Human rights monitors estimate that between 6,000 and 20,000 people have been murdered by the regime’s “shoot-to-kill,” orders. It has also arrested 40,000 people.

The Trump administration has tentatively entered into indirect nuclear talks with Tehran in Oman. The White House seeks a tougher version of the 2015 nuclear deal. Omani officials say they hosted several meetings between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. envoys, including Trump adviser Jared Kushner.

Trump has publicly demanded “zero enrichment in Iran” along with restrictions on Tehran’s ballistic missile program. 

The White House is reportedly putting together a team of Iranian advisers to plan for the possible fall of Khamenei’s regime.

