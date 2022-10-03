Joy Reid's Attempt to Smear DeSantis As a Racist Backfires in a Spectacular Way

MSNBC host Joy Reid attempted to paint Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) as a racist when he warned any would-be looters to not steal from empty houses and businesses because Florida residents like to pack heat.

"I can tell you in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody's home. And I would not want to chance that if I were you given that we're a Second Amendment state,"DeSantis said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warns people not to loot homes amid hurricane recovery: "You never know what may be lurking behind somebody's home...we're a Second Amendment state." https://t.co/zEQTa6EZra pic.twitter.com/EZaVPNXPDq — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2022

In response, Reid said DeSantis was talking about black people looting despite the fact DeSantis never mentioned race when he stated his warning.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”—segregationist Miami sheriff Walter E. Headley, 1967



Didn’t take DeSantis long to return to form.https://t.co/8FJKyzQY1G https://t.co/uS5jbrx29S — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) October 1, 2022

Users on Twitter noted it was Reid who mentioned race when she was talking about looters.

Is Joy saying only Blacks loot?

Seems a bit racist https://t.co/59VAwsrwZB — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 2, 2022

Let's try to parse this out.



Is this a claim that, just b/c some racist jackass agreed with the rest of us that "looters beware, we have a legal right to defend our home & property" 55 yrs ago, that now the principle itself is racist?



Or is she just unintelligent? Help me here. https://t.co/FxEAT0ZYZW — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 1, 2022

What is racist about warning people not to take things that don’t belong to them?



Be specific. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 2, 2022

So you're saying only black people loot? Sounds pretty racist to me — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) October 1, 2022

While it does not appear to be any widespread looting after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, there was at least one instance where police caught some alleged looters in Fort Myers Beach.