Ron DeSantis

Joy Reid's Attempt to Smear DeSantis As a Racist Backfires in a Spectacular Way

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 03, 2022 10:50 AM
Source: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

MSNBC host Joy Reid attempted to paint Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) as a racist when he warned any would-be looters to not steal from empty houses and businesses because Florida residents like to pack heat.

"I can tell you in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody's home. And I would not want to chance that if I were you given that we're a Second Amendment state,"DeSantis said. 

In response, Reid said DeSantis was talking about black people looting despite the fact DeSantis never mentioned race when he stated his warning.

Users on Twitter noted it was Reid who mentioned race when she was talking about looters.

While it does not appear to be any widespread looting after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, there was at least one instance where police caught some alleged looters in Fort Myers Beach.

