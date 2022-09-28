So, Who Blew Up the Nord Stream Pipelines?

Source: (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

The Russian owned Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines are leaking in two places, blowing tons of natural gas into the Baltic Sea. 

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg is calling the situation sabotage, as is EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act. We will support any investigation aimed at getting full clarity on what happened and why, and will take further steps to increase our resilience in energy security,” Borrell released in a statement Wednesday. “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”

This of course raises questions about who did the sabotaging. There's plenty of speculation and little confirmation about who is behind explosions which led to the leaks. The United States is a suspect after President Joe Biden said earlier this year that if Russia invaded Ukraine, the pipeline would be no more. 

Russia is also a suspect, but is dimissing claims the Kremlin sabotaged their own pipeline.

Most Popular